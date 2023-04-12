"It's a dream for me" - Lyon president reveals how Karim Benzema snubbed Premier League giants in favour of Real Madrid

Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas recently revealed that Karim Benzema snubbed a move to Manchester United in favor of Real Madrid. The Frenchman made a name for himself as one of the best up-and-comers in European football during his time at the Ligue 1 club.

He scored 66 goals and provided 27 assists in 148 matches for Lyon. His performances attracted the interest of top European clubs, including Manchester United and Los Blancos.

Speaking about the player's preference, Aulas told UEFA (via RMC Sport):

"Karim is success starting from nothing, starting from more difficulties than opportunities, when you had to fight everything, succeed in imposing yourself in a club with an already very strong Academy."

He further added that while Manchester United were also interested, Benzema claimed that a move to the Spanish capital was his dream.

"And then afterwards, an exceptional career, a communion with him and his family when he was at the Academy, when he started with OL, but also afterwards. When he leaves for Real Madrid, there are several proposals, including Manchester United. Karim tells me: 'President, if I have to leave, I would really prefer to go to Real Madrid because it is a dream for me'. And it's true that, in perfect harmony, we chose Real Madrid to develop our potential, and it worked out well."

The move certainly turned out to be a success. Karim Benzema is the second-highest goalscorer in the history of Los Blancos. He has scored 348 goals and has provided 165 assists in 637 matches for the Spanish giants so far in his career.

Benzema has won five UEFA Champions League titles, five FIFA Club World Cups, four La Liga titles, four UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Reys, and four Supercopa de Espana trophies with Los Blancos.

Karim Benzema and Real Madrid are set to take on Chelsea later tonight

Real Madrid are set to be back in action later tonight as the Spanish giants take on Chelsea in a monumental UEFA Champions League last-eight showdown. The first leg of the quarter-final will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's team will rely heavily on the winner of the 2022 Ballon d'Or, Karim Benzema, to lead the team's attack.

The Frenchman has scored 25 goals and has provided six assists in 32 matches across competitions so far this season.

