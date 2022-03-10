Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers take on Macarthur FC on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Bulls suffered a 3-1 defeat against Melbourne City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Wanderers eased past Sydney FC by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have an excellent record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Macarthur FC have never defeated the Wanderers in an official fixture and will look to create history on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Macarthur FC. Western Sydney Wanderers struggled on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-W-W

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-W-L

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Macarthur FC have a good squad

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match against Western Sydney Wanderers this weekend. Charles M'Mombwa has completed his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Tomi Juric

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last month and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Macarthur FC have managed only one point in their last three games and have suffered a slump since the turn of the year. The Bulls are struggling at the moment and will need to play out of their skins this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers have been in poor form this season and will need to step up to stand a chance this weekend. Macarthur FC have been the better team so far and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi