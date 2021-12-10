“It's mad this keeps happening” – Paddy Kenny calls out behind-the-scenes problem at Leeds United

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has called out internal problems with the club's training methods in view of recent injuries to the players. Leeds have Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips out of action due to hamstring injuries. Meanwhile, Rodrigo is already treating a heel problem.

This isn't a recent occurrence for Leeds. They have struggled with injuries all season, especially to some of their main players, with Bamford and Raphinha being two examples. Speaking to Football Insider about the issue, Paddy Kenny said:

"It’s mad that this keeps happening. Quite often you see one injury at a club, then three or four of the same follow. That sort of suggests there is a problem with something they are doing. Leeds just can’t progress at the moment, it is blow after blow. They seem to get a few players back then lose a few more for another reason."

The former Leeds keeper also asked questions about the training methods at the club. Marcelo Bielsa is known for being a hard taskmaster. With a thin squad, competing at the highest level like the Premier League can be tough on the players. Paddy Kenny added:

"You wonder if they are working too hard in training. You just don’t know what is causing this. It will be interesting to see how they cope in the next few weeks, it could be a struggle for them.”

Leeds United are struggling in the Premier League this season

Leeds United were promoted to the Premier League in the 2020-21 season after an absence of 16 years from the English top-flight. It was a delight for the football fans because of Leeds' history and their entertaining playing style.

Marcelo Bielsa's side finished ninth in the league last season, which is impressive for a newly-promoted club. They were expected to repeat the same accomplishments this season, if not go even higher. However, that hasn't been the case.

Leeds currently sit in 15th position, just six points off the relegation zone. In addition to injuries to key players, there has also been an arguable lethargy seen in the players on the pitch.

They will have to turn things around quickly if they are to keep themselves in the top-flight for at least another year. Marcelo Bielsa might also be hoping to add some reinforcements in January to strengthen the squad.

Leeds next face title contenders Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar