“Made absolutely no sense”, “Are you mad?” - Manchester United fans blast Ten Hag for decision that ‘killed’ Red Devils during 2-1 loss to Brighton

Fans have reacted to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag replacing captain Bruno Fernandes in their 2-1 Premier League defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (August 24).

Former United man Danny Welbeck broke the deadlock at the AmEx inside 32 minutes before Amad Diallo restored parity for the Red Devils at the hour mark. The visitors thought they grabbed the winner 18 minutes from time, but Alejandro Garnacho's effort - from a Fernandes cross - was ruled out due to offside in the build-up.

With Erik ten Hag's side chasing a winner, Ten Hag subbed out Fernandes for Scott McTominay. But the decision backfired, as Joan Pedro fired home a 95th-minute winner.

Fans lashed out at the Dutchman for the decision, with one tweeting:

"I am tired of Ten Hag. Get him out now. No one Changes Bruno Fernandes for scott Mctominay. Are you mad?"

Another chimed in:

"Listen, Manchester United crumbled, however, taking off Bruno Fernandes for Scott McTominay made absolutey NO SENSE"

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one posting:

"Erik ten Hag, you want to win a game but didn't start Alejandro Garnacho or Joshua Zirkzee, and even subbed off your best player, Bruno Fernandes? I'm not defending him this season. A trash starting XI, and this is what you get for starting Marcus Rashford every game."

Another commented:

"Erik did coach 3-goal winner today but it fade away the moment he took off Bruno Fernandes. Poor decision."

One fan commented:

"No Bruno Fernandes no threat for Man United! Subs decided the game!"

One fan posted:

"Removing Bruno Fernandes from this game killed us man"

The Red Devils had won their Premier League opener, beating Fulham 1-0 at home last week.

"Manchester United had the chance to win the game" - Brighton boss

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has admitted that Manchester United had chances to win the game following his team's dramatic last-gasp winner.

He told BBC Match of the Day after the game while also expressing his pride in his team, who got the job done despite not playing the 'perfect' game. He elaborated in this regard:

"It was very emotional, always when you get the win in the last minute it is. I think we deserved to win, we had a good game not a perfect game. There were also situations where United had the chance to win the game.

Manchester United next take on Liverpool at home on Sunday (September 1) before travelling to Southampton two weeks later, after the upcoming international break.

