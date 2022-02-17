×
“Made a big difference” – Andy Robertson reveals what helped Liverpool beat Inter Milan

Robertson feels Klopp's substitutions changed the game against Inter Milan
Modified Feb 17, 2022 11:35 PM IST
Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson believes the substitutions played a big role in helping the Reds overcome Inter Milan on Wednesday. They beat the Italian side 2-0 at the San Siro in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

After a fairly even first half, Inter Milan were in the ascendency for the opening 15 minutes of the second half.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp then decided to make three substitutions at the hour mark. He introduced Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Luis Diaz to replace the trio of Harvey Elliott, Fabinho and Sadio Mane.

The changes impacted the game as the Reds played with more energy, especially in midfield as they had fresher legs. They eventually scored twice in the last 15 minutes to take a two-goal advantage in the second leg. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah found their names on the scoresheet.

Robertson explained that the changes impacted the game and highlighted Henderson’s impact in particular. He said:

"I thought the subs made a big difference tonight. I thought Bobby [Firmino] when he came on was excellent, Hendo was unbelievable when he came on - I can’t speak highly enough of his performance, because we were under pressure when he came on, him and Naby made a huge difference as well, and Luis as well of course."

He added:

"We brought on three subs and that’s the beauty of it, and it kind of changed the game because we started getting a foothold in the game. I think that’s where credit has to go to Hendo because he got a hold of the ball and took the game by the scruff of the neck, which is never easy coming off the bench, and I thought he was terrific tonight."

Liverpool will look to see out the game at Anfield

The Reds have one foot in the quarter-finals after winning 2-0 away from home.

Although the away goal rules no longer apply, Inter Milan face an uphill task. They will have to win by two goals at Anfield to even take the game to extra time.

Liverpool’s record at Anfield has been imperious so far this season, and they will play against a team who will have to attack.

That could in turn leave Inter open to counter attacks, and that’s when Liverpool are at their best.

Edited by Aditya Singh
