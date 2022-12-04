Football fans on Twitter were in awe of the United States team's Tyler Adams' performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, despite the team's exit in the round of 16.

The Americans succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the knockout game.

Memphis Depay (10') and Daley Blind (45+1') scored in the first half for the Dutch. Matt Turner did well to keep his side in the game before Haji Wright found the back of the net to give the USA a glimmer of hope in the 76th minute.

Denzel Dumfries, however, sealed the fate of proceedings when he scored in the 81st minute for the Netherlands.

The USA couldn't manage to book a slot in the last eight of the tournament. Despite that, one player who impressed fans was Adams.

His leadership on the pitch was on full display throughout the competition in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder also earned deserved plaudits for his own performances on the field.

Adams played every minute of every game for the USA in the FIFA World Cup. Fans opined that his performances during the tournament were nothing short of legendary.

Leeds United fans said that they can't wait to see the 23-year-old captain their side in the future.

Others noted that despite fatigue, Adams managed to be a midfield general. They believe that the midfield partnership between him and Yunus Musah will be a threatening prospect in the USA and Mexico World Cup in four years' time.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from fans as they lauded USMNT star Adams:

jrmouton.eth @jrmouton This needs to be said - Tyler Adams is only 23 and was an incredible captain this World Cup. The future is crazy bright for #USMNT This needs to be said - Tyler Adams is only 23 and was an incredible captain this World Cup. The future is crazy bright for #USMNT

keep your on Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah in four years when they’ve moved to CL-level clubs should be two thirds of a VERY tasty midfield. those two are legit.keep youron #USA in 2026. Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah in four years when they’ve moved to CL-level clubs should be two thirds of a VERY tasty midfield. those two are legit.keep your 👀 on #USA in 2026.

#LUFC Made his country proud. Can’t wait to see Tyler Adams as our captain one day. Made his country proud. Can’t wait to see Tyler Adams as our captain one day.#LUFC https://t.co/Y2lVej4NGG

Kartik ¹⁰ 🇮🇳 @PedriLocus Best USA player at the World Cup for me



Tyler Adams Best USA player at the World Cup for meTyler Adams https://t.co/zWg2OHm2A4

He gave it everything. Tyler AdamsHe gave it everything. Tyler Adams 💔He gave it everything. https://t.co/nglJjYsgwq

Beth Dexter @bethrocketcity1 @usmntonly Fatigue caught up with him tonight. Legendary effort in all games @usmntonly Fatigue caught up with him tonight. Legendary effort in all games

Henry @Its_Henryyyy Tyler Adams was by far the best player on this team, he balled out every game. Tyler Adams was by far the best player on this team, he balled out every game.

. @herfoooh Tyler Adams. What a player. Tyler Adams. What a player.

Tyler Adams could be set for a move to a big club after his performances for USMNT in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tyler Adams has been impressive in the FIFA World Cup

After his stunning performances for the USMNT during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Tyler Adams could be set for a big-money move. He is currently a crucial player for Leeds United. However, a move to a higher calibre side might be on the cards for the commanding midfielder.

Adams has played 13 matches this season in the Premier League for Leeds United, starting in all of them. Prior to his arrival in the English top flight, the youngster played for RB Leipzig in four seasons of the Bundesliga. He featured in 103 matches for the German team, across competitions.

Journalist Dean Jones though believes that a move to Manchester United isn't likely at the moment. He told Give Me Sport (via MSN):

“A move to Manchester United is not on at the moment. That’s not one that is active at all. From what I’m told, he’s going to see out the season and probably see what lands after that point. But it won’t surprise me at all to see him being linked with some big moves at the end of the season.”

