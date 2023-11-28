“Made me feel smaller and weaker” - Liverpool hero Carragher names team that made him ‘uncomfortable’ during career

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed that Arsenal's Invincibles side under Arsene Wenger made him feel 'smaller and weaker' and were the toughest side he played against. He claimed that the Reds were confident that they could match Manchester United and Chelsea on their day but not the legendary Gunners side.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher said that playing right back against Thierry Henry and seeing Ashley Cole on the overlap was tough to handle. He said (via SportBible):

“This team is the best team I ever played against, and the one team where I would say going into games affected me psychologically. I felt uncomfortable, I didn’t feel good enough, I didn’t feel physically strong, it made me feel smaller and weaker. Against United, you knew they were better than us or Chelsea had the edge on us but you still felt we’d give them a good game. We’ll take them as far as they can. This, Freddie, and your team is what it did to me psychologically.”

He added:

“I actually think playing this Arsenal team as a right back, I’m not sure there was any more difficult positions to play in the world, certainly at that time. I played right back in that Liverpool team in the early 2000s and you’d get Pires coming inside, you’d get Thierry Henry spinning out to this side and you’d get Ashley Cole on the overlap. And the reason I’d say this team was the toughest to play against was because things happened so quickly."

Carragher continued:

"That’s the most difficult thing as a defender, you’ve got no time to react. I was an organiser, telling people where to go and organising the team. When you’re playing against a team who play at this pace there’s no time to speak. You can’t pass on information, things are happening so quickly. And I think this area of Pires, Cole, Thierry Henry was devastating. I have nightmares thinking about it.”

Carragher faced Henry 16 times in his career at Liverpool and ended up on the winning side six times while losing seven matches.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has always praised the legendary Arsenal Invincibles team

Jamie Carragher has time and again insisted that the Invincibles were the hardest opponents of his career. He claimed that Jose Mourinho's Chelsea were tough but the Reds managed to do better against them compared to the Gunners.

The Liverpool legend has Chelsea 45 times in his career and ended up on the losing side 18 times while winning 16. He never managed to score against the Blues but got two assists while also picking up seven yellow cards.

Against Arsenal, he won 11 of the 36 matches he was involved in while losing 12 times. He has also been sent off against the Gunners once in his career.