Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has backed Ruben Amorim to succeed at the club and insisted he needs time to undo a decade of bad signings at the club. The Red Devils are enduring one of their worst campaigns in the Premier League era and sit firmly in the bottom half of the table, entering the final third of the campaign.

Giggs, who came through the club's famed Carrington youth facilities to make 963 appearances for the club, believes Amorim is not to blame.

In a recent interview, the Welshman insisted that the club has been recruiting poorly for a decade, telling the Sun via Goal:

"Like any business, recruitment needs to be right and hasn't been for the last ten years. We've just made poor decision after poor decision. Now it's whether Ruben gets the players he needs, the support he needs - the time,"

The Manchester United legend concluded, saying:

"We're in a bad place at the moment but, first of all, I have to say I actually really like the manager. Given a chance and given time, Amorim will bring success back. If we get the right players in and the manager gets time, we will be okay. But at the moment, we are miles off it. We’re nowhere near - a long, long way behind - but it can soon turn around. We've tried giving managers a little bit of time but now he needs a bit longer - three or four transfer windows, I think.”

Manchester United will next face Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the Premier League. Despite their poor run of form in the lead, they are in the business end of the Europa League and FA Cup and could still give fans something to smile about at the end of the season.

"Today he trained fantastic" -Aston Villa manager disagrees with Ruben Amorim's assessment of Manchester United star

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has disagreed with Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim's assessment of Marcus Rashford’s commitment to training. The forward and the Red Devils tactitian fell out following his arrival at the club and was dropped from the team from December until his loan to Villa.

Speaking to the press after he led the Englishman in training following his arrival at Birmingham, Emery said via FotMob:

"Today he trained fantastic, tomorrow again, Sunday we have a match. If we try and get the future before building the present, it's impossible. If we do it, we'll crash.”

His statements fly in the face of Amorim's claims about the forward, with the former Sporting Club de Portugal boss previously saying he couldn't make him:

"see the way you're supposed to play football and to train the way I see it".

Marcus Rashford's loan with Aston Villa has the potential option to be made permanent for a reported £40 million fee. He had been at the club since he was seven years old.

