"Madrid cries a lot" - Javier Tebas takes a dig at Real Madrid, claims La Liga clubs earn as much as PL clubs

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently took shots at Real Madrid as he claimed that La Liga clubs earn just as much as Premier League sides.

The La Liga television rights and the amount that the clubs earn from it compared to the Premier League have often been questioned by Spanish clubs.

Speaking about the matter, Tebas took shots at Florentino Perez's team, saying (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Our clubs on national television earn the same as those in the Premier League. Madrid cries a lot and they cry a lot... but it's not true, they earn the same as those in the Premier. That is why when the teams with the highest income in the world come out, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona come out of the first. I don't know what else they want."

Los Blancos recently crashed out of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals courtesy of Premier League giants Manchester City. The Cityzens won the tie by an aggregate score of 5-1 and will now face Inter Milan in the final of the competition.

La Liga president Javier Tebas spoke about Real Madrid's interest in the Super League

Real Madrid were among the leading clubs that lobbied for the European Super League to go through. The matter has been a much-discussed one in European football during the last year.

Tebas shared his take on the same. Speaking about Los Blancos' interest in the Super League, Tebas also spoke about his relationship with the Spanish giants' president Florentino Perez. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“I have known the president of Real Madrid for many years, I have had many meetings with him and I know what he thinks of Spanish and European football. You think that Real Madrid no longer have to play in certain fields in Spain, why am I going to play against a population of 40,000 inhabitants?"

"He wants to play in a big league and the excuse to leave is that LaLiga is very weak and not enough money is generated to support the big clubs.”

The La Liga president added:

"There are many years in which I have had a very good Florentino relationship, bad and very bad , as it can be now. But I know what his thoughts are about what he wants from football, but he cheats on the issue of the Super League, because you end up killing the national product and he knows it, because he is not stupid."

Despite Madrid's wish, the European Super League project is yet to go through. The clubs have continued to compete in domestic leagues as well as UEFA competitions like the UEFA Champions League.

