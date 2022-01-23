"Madrid means everything to me"- Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema says life is perfect in Spain

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has waxed lyrical about life in Spain, admitting that he feels at home in Madrid.

Benzema's name has become synonymous with the club in recent years. The France international joined the club from Lyon in 2009 for £31.5 million. Regarded as one of the best young players in the world when at Lyon, Benzema has developed into one of the best strikers of his generation.

He told Telefoot about how much he was enjoying life in Madrid, admitting that he feels at home in Spain.

"Madrid means everything to me. I became a man here. I feel like home in Spain. The way of life is perfect, everything is good for me."

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in 2018 saw Benzema become the club's talismanic forward. It is a mantle he has kept despite the arrival of Eden Hazard in 2019.

In 586 appearances in all competitions for the Merengues, Benzema has registered 303 goals and provided 182 assists. He ranks fourth on the club's list of all-time top goalscorers.

Last season, Benzema at times single-handedly carried Real Madrid's attack. In 34 La Liga games, he scored 23 goals and provided nine assists. He has once again been in scintillating form this season, registering 17 goals and seven assists in 20 league games.

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as Benzema replacements?

It is no secret that Los Blancos are keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. Regarded as a generational talent, Mbappe enjoys an excellent relationship with compatriot Benzema. It seems highly likely that the 23-year-old will join Los Blancos on a free transfer this summer.

However, Mbappe could not be the only superstar signing for Real Madrid this summer. It has been reported that the club will also target Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland as well. Haaland could eventually replace Benzema as Real Madrid's no. 9.

Mbappe and Haaland are seen as successors to the throne of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in world football. Signing both forwards would surely be a sign of intent by the La Liga giants.

With Benzema showing no signs of slowing down, Los Blancos' potential attack for next season will induce terror for every opposition defense.

