"Madrid today, yesterday and always" - Sergio Ramos throws support behind Real Madrid stars amid backlash over CL humbling against Arsenal

Former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has jumped in defense of the club following their UEFA Champions League exit. Ramos asserted that Los Blancos continue to be an excellent team, having won six trophies in the last 10 years.

Los Blancos were eliminated by Arsenal in the quarterfinals following a 5-1 aggregate scoreline. After a 3-0 loss to the Gunners in the first leg, Madrid players felt that a comeback was feasible.

Despite their belief in a possible remontada, they were equally overshadowed by Mikel Arteta's team in the second leg on April 16 and suffered a 2-1 loss. After the game, rival fans on social media taunted Real Madrid for their exit from the competition.

This appeared to have triggered Ramos, who responded to Madrid critics on Instagram. He wrote, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo (via Madrid Universal):

"From Madrid today, yesterday and always. So much nonsense, man… 6 trophies in 10 years."

Real Madrid are known to be favorites for the UCL trophy every season. Despite their recent elimination, Ramos has lauded the club for its achievements in the last 10 years.

Ramos spent 15 years at the Santiago Bernabeu and won four UCL titles. Meanwhile, Los Blancos remain in contention with Barcelona to win the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles this season.

"He’s aware that his adventure is ENDING" - Alberto Cerruti on Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid

Journalist Alberto Cerruti has claimed that Madrid's boss is aware that his stint at the club is almost coming to an end. This follows the club's exit in the quarterfinals of the 2024-25 UCL season.

After the loss to Arsenal, the journalist spoke about Ancelotti's future. He told SERDeportivos (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"It’s a sad moment for the club and for Ancelotti. He’s not stupid, he’s aware that his adventure is ENDING."

Under Ancelotti's stewardship in 53 games this season, Madrid have won 35, drawn seven and registered 11 losses. If Madrid manage to win the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles, it could convince the club's hierarchy to retain Ancelotti amid exit talks.

