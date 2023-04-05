Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a stunning brace to help Al-Nassr get a spectacular 5-0 win against Al-Adalah in their latest Saudi Pro League away match, on Tuesday, 4 April.

Anderson Talisca also bagged a brace during the course of the game. Rudi Garcia's team managed to keep the pressure up on league leaders Al-Ittihad with the win.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 40th minute of the game from the penalty spot. He neatly dispatched his effort to the back of the net.

Talisca made it 2-0 in the second half (55') before the Portuguese attacker scored a spectacular second goal (66'). After displaying some fine footwork, Ronaldo found the back of the net with his weaker left foot in style.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored braces in each of his last three games. He came into the clash against Al-Adalah on the back of two braces, against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Fans on Twitter hailed the legendary attacker. One fan wrote:

"Give This Man His Ballon'dor."

Another fan was left stunned by the fact that even at 38, Ronaldo still has the world at his feet. He wrote:

"SOLO GOAL, NO HELP, ONLY RONALDO AND THE BALL. Still doing his magic at 38."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo's world-class performance for Al-Nassr:

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo GOALS IN HIS LAST games



The best in the world at the age of 38. GOALS IN HIS LASTgamesThe best in the world at the age of 38. 1️⃣4️⃣ GOALS IN HIS LAST 1️⃣0️⃣ gamesThe best in the world at the age of 38. 🇵🇹🐐 https://t.co/9s2Iaix2sZ

Jeahhj @jeahhj @TimelineCR7 SOLO GOAL, NO HELP, ONLY RONALDO AND THE BALL. Still doing his magic at 38 @TimelineCR7 SOLO GOAL, NO HELP, ONLY RONALDO AND THE BALL. Still doing his magic at 38🐐

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying life at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in the most unexpected circumstances. He terminated his Manchester United contract via mutual consent before joining the Saudi Pro League side.

HIs lack of form in the 2022 FIFA World Cup made fans believe that the player's time at the top might be over.

However, Ronaldo’s recent performance for Al-Nassr has been massively impressive. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 11 goals and has provided two assists in 11 games for the Saudi Arabian club.

While Ronaldo has lost his speed and explosiveness a bit at 38, his technical brilliance is still something that oppositions have nightmares about.

Poll : 0 votes