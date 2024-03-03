"Magic" - Darwin Nunez in awe of Liverpool superstar after what he did in 1-0 Nottingham Forest win

Darwin Nunez scored a 98th minute header to help Liverpool register a 1-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, March 2. The goal came courtesy of an Alexis Mac Allister cross.

After the game, Mac Allister took to Instagram to praise Nunez and the team for the win. Replying to the post, Nunez called the Argentine midfielder 'magic'.

Liverpool's Uruguayan forward commented (via TBR Football):

"Mucha magia hermano y que mate te hiciste jajaja”, which effectively translates as him calling Mac Allister ‘magic’.

Mac Allister's original post read (via Instagram):

Nunez has registered 14 goals and 11 assists in 38 games this season across competitions. His header helped the Reds stay atop the Premier League standings. Liverpool currently have 63 points after 27 games.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also in awe of Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also praised Alexis Mac Allister for keeping his cool at the death to help the Reds win the game.

He told after the game (via TBR Football):

“In the last second the guy who looks like a former Liverpool player thought I’ll score a goal and decide the game. The goal was set up by a guy who was the calmest on the whole pitch. I saw it only live but I’ll never forget it. He was calm."

Klopp added:

"He chips the ball there. Super assist and super important goal. If you’d told me 12 days ago we would win all four games I would have said no chance, it was impossible. In the circumstances winning the games is ridiculous.”

Liverpool's next match is in the Europa League against Sparta Praha on March 7.

