“Maguire is better”, “Show signs of brilliance and then dies” – Manchester United fans fear star player is fading after poor show in Brighton loss

Saturday's Premier League face-off between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford proved to be a disheartening affair for the Red Devils, as they lost 3-1.

However, fans were particularly concerned about the underwhelming performance of their Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

Boos resonated around Old Trafford as the final whistle blew, marking another setback for a Manchester United squad under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag.

Among the several low points of the match, the form of Lisandro Martinez stood out as particularly alarming.

The Argentine defender, once a strength in the United backline, appeared a shadow of his former self. It should be noted that Martinez suffered a significant injury towards the end of last season, which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Since his return, concerns have been voiced, as he has yet to regain his pre-injury form.

X (formerly Twitter) was aflame with reactions from the United faithful, specifically targeting Martinez's poor performance.

Here is a selection of posts from supporters, who expressed a range of emotions from disappointment to outright concern about the player's current level:

This clash marked the return of club football following the international hiatus, and many hoped it would be an occasion for Erik ten Hag's men to shine.

Instead, United failed to deliver at Old Trafford. Brighton seized the lead just 21 minutes into the match, courtesy of former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck.

Rasmus Hojlund, United's recent acquisition, thought he had netted an equalizer, only for VAR to disallow the goal. Apparently, the ball had exited the field of play before Marcus Rashford made the cross that led to Hojlund's finish.

The Seagulls expanded their lead in the second half with goals from Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro, making it an uphill battle for the hosts.

Although Hannibal Mejbri managed to pull one back, reducing the deficit to 3-1, the overall display was dispiriting for United supporters.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces fan backlash for substituting Rasmus Hojlund in disastrous Brighton match

Manager Erik ten Hag decided to substitute Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund with Anthony Martial during their home game against Brighton.

The decision was especially controversial given that it came at a crucial moment, with the Red Devils trailing 2-0.

Hojlund, who made his home debut after his £72 million transfer from Atalanta, had been one of the few shining lights for Manchester United on a day replete with disappointments.

According to Mirror, the fans were not happy, as loud boos reverberated around Old Trafford when Ten Hag executed the change.

Hojlund had displayed great promise and hard work throughout the match, particularly with a goal that was disallowed by VAR just before the half-time whistle.

His efforts contrasted sharply with a generally lackluster performance by the team, making Ten Hag's choice to substitute him an eyebrow-raising affair.