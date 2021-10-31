“Maguire and Shaw are a disgrace, Palace wouldn’t take Wan-Bissaka back” - Roy Keane launches scathing attack on Manchester United stars for Liverpool performance

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has laid into some of the club's stars for their performance in the 5-0 loss against Liverpool last week.

Manchester United were promptly dismantled by Liverpool in what was a complete humiliation for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. This has led Roy Keane to lambast some of the club's stars, their defenders, in particular.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Manchester United's 3-0 win against Tottenham yesterday, Keane said:

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is really worried about the chances they're giving up. They need to show some character. Maguire and Shaw last week, they were an absolute disgrace to the club. Wan-Bissaka, I don't think Palace would take him back now, he's not good enough for Man Utd."

Manchester United went on to win the game 3-0, in what was a much-improved performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford all got on the scoresheet to secure three points for the Red Devils.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "I'm fed up with this chat after games." 😡



Manchester United will now travel to Italy on Tuesday to take on Atalanta on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. This will be a chance to consolidate their position at the top of Group F.

"Harry Maguire needs to sort his game out" - Roy Keane on Manchester United captain

Maguire hasn't had the best season so far.

Roy Keane heavily criticized Harry Maguire's performances this season. The Englishman has not been in the best of form this campaign. Keane launched a seething attack on the defender, claiming that the Manchester United captain lacked professionalism. He said:

"I heard Maguire talking during the week, there's no emotion behind it. Shaw's fallen back into his old habits from a few years ago. Maguire needs to sort his game out. It's nothing to do with fitness, it's just a lack of professionalism. There are clearly talented players at the top of the pitch. Midfield and defensively you do worry. I heard Maguire talking during the week, he was like a robot. He was like, ‘Err, uh, err, apologies to the fans.’ No emotion behind it!"

Maguire started in defense for Manchester United in the 3-0 victory against Tottenham. Despite a much-improved performance from the whole team, the defense did not have too much to worry about on the night, as Tottenham failed to register a single shot on target during the game.

