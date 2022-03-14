"Maintain a certain degree of rationality" - Joan Laporta provides discouraging update on Barcelona's pursuit of Erling Haaland 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated that bringing the club back to a healthy financial state is his priority, so it may not make economic sense to go after Erling Haaland.

The Blaugrana are one of several clubs that have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund forward.

Haaland’s current contract with Dortmund will expire in 2024, but a release clause of €75 million will be active later this summer.

"Joan Laporta's phrase is due to media insistence". Barcelona director Mateu Alemany on Laporta's words about Haaland deal: "This is not the time to rule out signings for next season. We work in maximum silence".

The fee isn’t a big one for the likes of PSG, Manchester City and other petroclubs, but the Blaugrana might struggle to stump up the cash.

Laporta explained that the men behind the scenes are working hard to assemble the right squad for next season:

"We are busy with the selection for next season. Mateu Alemany, Jordi Cruijff and the rest of the technical department are working hard on it. There are reinforcements that many people like, but that are difficult because of the current economic situation."

When asked about the possibility of signing Haaland, Laporta responded by saying:

"We have to meet certain conditions and maintain a certain degree of rationality. We have a football club to run and although the financial situation has improved, the problems have not yet been resolved.

"That's the priority. We want a stronger team, but we are not going to take unnecessary risks that could further worsen the economic situation."

Haaland would be a good addition if Barcelona can afford him

Although Barcelona signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window, he isn’t a long-term addition to the club.

Memphis Depay and Ferran Torres are good options for manager Xavi Hernandez, but signing Haaland would undoubtedly be a game changer.

Erling Haaland @ErlingHaaland 🏻 That's the sound of me coming back soon 🟡 @BVB Can you hear it?🏻 That's the sound of me coming back soon Can you hear it? 👂🏻 That's the sound of me coming back soon ⚫🟡 @BVB https://t.co/DhMWgx2mPA

The Norwegian international has had a few injury problems this season, but when fit, he is one of the best strikers in the world.

Haaland has already scored an incredible 23 goals in 21 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions so far this season.

He has the looks of a future Ballon d’Or winner, and should not find it hard to transition to the Spanish league if Barcelona manage to raise the funds to sign him.

