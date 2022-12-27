“Make your apologies as loud as your disrespect” – Arsenal fans left buzzing after stunning display by one player in 3-1 West Ham win

Arsenal fans only had words of praise for Eddie Nketiah after his remarkable display against West Ham, which saw him mark Boxing Day with a goal.

With the Gunners' main striker Gabriel Jesus out due to injury, the 23-year-old forward had to step up, and fans were pleased that he exceeded expectations.

Nketiah took his goal in brilliant stride, leaving his marker in the dust with an effortless turn before smashing a low shot into the bottom corner.

This will mark his first Premier League start this season, and he will be pleased to have marked it with an outstanding goal.

Supporters took to their Twitter accounts to lavish praise on Nketiah, with many impressed with his performance on the night. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Don Nketiah🇸🇳🇸🇳 @FanNketiah Make your apologies as loud as your disrespect Make your apologies as loud as your disrespect https://t.co/SFlcFB7iks

sharky @ohnosharky you can’t name me 10 prem strikers better than eddie nketiah you can’t name me 10 prem strikers better than eddie nketiah

Kojo Darko🇬🇭 @kojodarkoo Eddie Nketiah to all his critics Eddie Nketiah to all his critics https://t.co/B3Okkk7ztx

Calfreezy @Calfreezy Eddie Nketiah is better than Jesus, sorry but it is what it is Eddie Nketiah is better than Jesus, sorry but it is what it is

Arsenal secure an impressive victory over West Ham United

The Hammers have picked up their fourth defeat in a row, thanks to a brilliant display from the Gunners on Boxing Day. The game began with a sign of things to come as Bukayo Saka scored within the first five minutes. It was smooth play from the England forward, with Eddie Nketiah providing the assist.

However, the goal was chalked off for an offside moment in the buildup. Arsenal continued to pound pressure on their opponents, getting into the final third time and again to open the scoring.

It was West Ham who eventually did the honors, as Said Benrahma scored from the penalty spot in the 27th minute. William Saliba's lunging tackle only just clipped Jarrod Bowen in the area, but the contact was enough to drop the winger, with referee Michael Oliver pointing to the spot.

The Gunners were also given a penalty by the referee, which was overturned, as the ball only hit Aaron Cresswell's head, not his hand.

Just minutes into the second half, Bukayo Saka was the man to secure Arsenal's first goal of the game. A shot from Odegaard drifted into an onside Saka, and the unmarked England international had all the time in the world to mark his sweet spot in the bottom left corner.

On the cusp of the hour, the Gunners went ahead, powering past their opponents in effortless style. This time, it was Granit Xhaka who provided the assist for Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian put his effort into Fabianski's near post, just sneaking past the keeper to give Arsenal the lead.

Eddie Nketiah finished things off for the Gunners as he twisted beyond his marker before powering his low shot into the far post.

