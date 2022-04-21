"Make my club great again!" "Back him and he will return" - Fans react as Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as manager

Manchester United have announced that Erik ten Hag will become the club's new manager. The club's pursuit of a successor to Ralf Rangnick is over, with the Dutchman being confirmed as manager by the Red Devils.

Ten Hag, 52, was not only the club's most wanted man but was also the fan favorite from the moment discussions began over a new appointment. His work at Ajax has been admirable, to say the least, with the Eredivisie side playing some of the most eye-catching football in Europe.

News of his appointment has gone down well with the Old Trafford faithful. Here are some of the reactions from Manchester United fans who are revelling in delight following the announcement:

Hamza @HMZDBA @ManUtd Now please back him and give him all the resources he needs to succeed. We've suffered enough and let this be the start of our comeback to success. @ManUtd Now please back him and give him all the resources he needs to succeed. We've suffered enough and let this be the start of our comeback to success.

𝙆𝙮𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣💫 @utdSh0la @ManUtd United fans better stand by Ten Hag and give him time, its not gonna be a quick way back to the top but Ten Hag is a start 🤝🏼 @ManUtd United fans better stand by Ten Hag and give him time, its not gonna be a quick way back to the top but Ten Hag is a start 🤝🏼 https://t.co/Hdficm7Wrf

‏ً @UtdRaj1 @ManUtd Please just make my club great again @ManUtd Please just make my club great again

DEON 🇨🇦🍀 @UtdDeon @ManUtd PEP IS NO LONGER THE BEST MANAGER IN MANCHESTER @ManUtd PEP IS NO LONGER THE BEST MANAGER IN MANCHESTER

Trey @UTDTrey Erik Ten Hag is officially the best bald manager in the Premier League Erik Ten Hag is officially the best bald manager in the Premier League

Sam @SibsMUFC I’d love to be a fly on the wall when Rangnick is giving Ten Hag a report on the squad, imagine he’d have a lot to say about our players in private. I’d love to be a fly on the wall when Rangnick is giving Ten Hag a report on the squad, imagine he’d have a lot to say about our players in private.

Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ @RealistYahz Donny Van De Beek under Ten Hag again i can’t wait Donny Van De Beek under Ten Hag again i can’t wait https://t.co/QULFGN7Xy1

A huge job on Erik ten Hag's hands as he becomes the next Manchester United manager

A huge summer clearout at Old Trafford is anticipated

The speculation is finally over. Any doubts United fans had over the Dutchman coming to Old Trafford can be put to bed. Erik ten Hag will be Manchester United's next manager and with the announcement comes an expectation of better things.

It can't really get any worse than what the club have encountered this season on and off the field. Floundering outside the top four and having exited all cup competitions in demoralizing fashion, Ten Hag knows that the club has a mountain to climb.

But he certainly seems up for the challenge, given the reported talks he has held with the club with regard to a squad rebuild and how much control he is given to ring the changes.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



He asked for long-term contract to have enough time for Man Utd rebuilding in ‘all areas’.



Deal until 2025 plus option until 2026. Erik ten Hag has been top of Man United board list for months… and he wanted Man Utd as priority when two German clubs approached him.He asked for long-term contract to have enough time for Man Utd rebuilding in ‘all areas’.Deal until 2025 plus option until 2026. Erik ten Hag has been top of Man United board list for months… and he wanted Man Utd as priority when two German clubs approached him. 🇳🇱 #MUFCHe asked for long-term contract to have enough time for Man Utd rebuilding in ‘all areas’.Deal until 2025 plus option until 2026. https://t.co/oCIBr9LCsD

The Red Devils sank to their lowest point so far on Tuesday night when they were destroyed 4-0 by fierce rivals Liverpool. Current interim Ralf Rangnick spoke about the enormity of the overhaul required at Manchester United.

The German coach believes that as many as ten new signings are necessary, given the players whose contracts are expiring.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Ralf Rangnick confirms plans of Man United revolution in the summer: “There will be a rebuild here. Six, seven, maybe TEN new players will come”. Ralf Rangnick confirms plans of Man United revolution in the summer: “There will be a rebuild here. Six, seven, maybe TEN new players will come”. 🔴 #MUFC

Manchester United fans can expect to see a new revolution under Ten Hag and it seems the club are willing to be patient in what is a hugely important moment for the thirteen-time EPL winners. Attention will now turn to United's game at the weekend against Arsenal, where their top-four ambitions for this season are at stake.

Not only that, but perhaps players' futures are also on the line as they now know that Ten Hag will be the man to take United into a new era.

