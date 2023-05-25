"Make this crossover happen please" - Fans react as Jim Beglin helps facilitate meet-up between iconic commentators Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury

Jim Beglin offered to help a meet-up between iconic commentators Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury happen. While Drury is often considered the football poet, Bhogle holds that honor for cricket.

Both narrators have their own style and rarely fail to captivate fans with their magical words. Bhogle was recently asked on Twitter about whether he would like to meet with Drury. He replied:

"Yes. I hope to meet him some day."

After a fan urged Jim Beglin to make the meet-up happen, he replied:

"Might well be tricky as @bhogleharsha would need to travel to England or Peter would need to travel to India. I’ll be with Peter tonight so I’ll mention it to him."

Bhogle then claimed that he will be at the Oval for the WTC final. Beglin claimed that he would look forward to taking Drury to the stadium and arranging a meet-up with Bhogle. He wrote:

"Okay, I’ll now need to get Peter to the Oval."

The back-and-forth caught fans' attention and they urged for the crossover between Peter Drury and Harsha Bhogle to happen. One fan wrote:

"Make this crossover happen please."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Jim Beglin offered to arrange a meet-up between Harsha Bhogle and Pete Drury:

Jim Beglin previously helped a Kenyan comedian meet with Peter Drury

Kenyan comedian Arap Uria, originally named Meschak Kiptoo, is a lip-sync artist. The social media sensation often imitates Peter Drury's most iconic commentary moments.

However, he never had the chance to meet Drury in person. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he finally got to meet Drury and Beglin helped the Kenyan with the meet.

The comedian flew to Qatar to meet with Drury. One of Arap's social media posts about him wishing to meet Drury gained lots of reactions. That caught Beglin's attention and he helped the fan out.

Poll : 0 votes