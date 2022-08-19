"Make a decision for the greater good" - Manchester United legend urges club to make tough decision about Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United centre-back Jaap Stam has urged the Red Devils to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo for 'the greater good' of the team.

Ronaldo's uncertain future has loomed large over Old Trafford throughout this summer. The Portuguese forward has another year left on his current contract but reportedly informed the club's hierarchy that he wished to leave last month (via David Ornstein).

There have been plenty of debates amongst fans and pundits about what Manchester United should do with Cristiano Ronaldo. Some believe the club will be unable to replace him this summer.

Stam has, however, thrown his weight behind those who feel Ronaldo needs to be sold. The Dutchman told Safe Betting Sites UK (via The Sun):

“Everybody knows Ronaldo and what he’s been doing for United last season and in the past, so everybody is looking up to him. But if a player’s not happy and wants to leave, then you need to make a decision for the greater good and say, ‘OK, maybe it’s better we part ways’ and look for somebody else.”

Stam, who won six titles playing for Manchester United between 1998 and 2001, added:

“So if he’s in the dressing room and he really wants to leave and he’s not himself, or he’s sitting there by himself or he’s not in a good mood, then it has an impact on the players, for sure.”

"They could've made a decision earlier" - Jaap Stam on the Manchester United-Cristiano Ronaldo saga

A major reason for Cristiano Ronaldo looking to move out of Manchester United this summer is rumored to be the club's absence from the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last season, missing out on Europe's premier football club competition.

Stam feels that if this was the case, the club and player could've acted much earlier. He stated:

“He already knew last season he wasn’t going to be playing Champions League with United, so I assume Ten Hag had a conversation with him before he started. I don’t know if Ronaldo addressed it at this point, otherwise I’m thinking they could’ve made a decision earlier, before the season.”

The former PSV Eindhoven and AC Milan defender added:

“I can understand that a manager wants to keep a player like this, because he’s of great value for the club and the team. If he’s not happy, if he’s not performing, then sometimes it’s maybe better to make a different decision — not only for yourself but the team.”

With less than two weeks left before the ongoing transfer window shuts, Manchester United need to quickly finalise their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo. The player recently revealed that he will be part of an interview in two weeks (via the Mirror), which could put an end to the uncertainty once and for all.

