“Make a statement, open the FSG vault and get some youthful dynamism in there” – Stan Collymore urges Liverpool to sign one player after Manchester United defeat

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged the club to sign Jude Bellingham this summer after defeat to Manchester United. The Reds have endured a dismal start to their Premier League campaign and are winless after three games.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester United on Monday as the Red Devils secured a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored for Erik ten Hag's side, with Mohamed Salah scoring a late one for the visitors.

Following the game, former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore took to Twitter to urge the club to address their issues in the middle of the park.

Collymore urged his former club to test the resolve of Borussia Dortmund with a mega-money offer for wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

The former Nottingham Forest striker has urged Fenway Sports Group to loosen their purse strings and bring the young England international to Anfield.

Collymore has also insisted that Liverpool's concern should not just be Manchester City but the two north London clubs as well as Chelsea. Collymore wrote on Twitter:

"Go and get Bellingham now. Test Dortmund's resolve with a chunky bid and get him in. It's not just City that Liverpool have to worry about. North London is more settled and Chelsea will keep spending."

"Make a statement, open the FSG vault and get some youthful dynamism in there."

Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to sign £103 million-rated Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer, as per the Daily Star.

However, the Reds are expected to face plenty of competition for the signing of the Englishman, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United also keen on his services.

Liverpool are struggling with an injury-crisis in the middle of the park

Jurgen Klopp is having to deal with an injury-crisis so early into the season, particularly in the middle of the park.

His most creative midfielder Thiago Alcantara is sidelined with an injury and his absence has been felt.

The duo of Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have also been missing, while Naby Keita has been in and out with niggles.

In all three games this season, the Reds have lacked any kind of authority in midfield and have therefore struggled to create too many chances.

On top of that, Diogo Jota's absence due to injury has also been felt as is the case with Darwin Nunez, who is serving a red-card suspension.

