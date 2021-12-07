'Make sure they're open to all options'- Gary Neville makes interesting claim on Manchester United's managerial search after Ralf Rangnick's arrival as interim coach

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has advised the club to adopt a 'flexible' approach with interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Neville believes the Red Devils should consider 'all options' before appointing the club's next manager.

Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim boss until the end of the season last week. Rangnick led the Red Devils to a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in his first game in charge of the club. Ralf Rangnick is set to take on a consultancy role with the club at the end of the season but recently revealed that he would like the job on a permanent basis.

Gary Neville has warned Manchester United against making a hasty decision. Manchester United had offered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the managerial position after his impressive six-month spell as the club's interim coach. Neville believes the club should have appointed former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager and has warned them against making a similar error on this occasion.

"Let's say there isn't anyone world class available who can lead the club over the next four years, and Ralf Rangnick has had a good six months. I wouldn't be against him staying on for another season a United fan," Neville told Sky Sport as per The Mirror.

"However, let's say halfway through that season a world-class manager becomes available, and it happened with Ole when Mauricio Pochettino left Tottenham, you might think if one becomes available for four years, who will be the right man for the project, maybe at that point he goes to that upstairs role and a manager comes in."

Neville, however, believes the club could hire Rangnick on a permanent basis if he manages to deliver during his time as interim manager of Manchester United. The Premier League legend has advised Manchester United to be open to all options.

"If he win the Champions League, the players absolutely love him and the football is unbelievable, then you probably would just keep him going, but still be flexible to know he can go upstairs and manage a great manager or coach who could come in for the long-term. They should be agile, they've got to make sure they're open to all options."

Football Daily @footballdaily



on the idea of Ralf Rangnick being made the permanent manager based on his success this season 🗣 "If there is a world class manager available at the end of the season and Rangnick has done a good job I would say then they should appoint the world class manager." @GNev2 on the idea of Ralf Rangnick being made the permanent manager based on his success this season 🗣 "If there is a world class manager available at the end of the season and Rangnick has done a good job I would say then they should appoint the world class manager."@GNev2 on the idea of Ralf Rangnick being made the permanent manager based on his success this season https://t.co/Dk5nEsKhvR

Manchester United could hire Rangnick permanently if he implements an attractive style of football and challenges for titles

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

During the reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, Manchester United lacked a football identity, direction, and cohesion on the pitch. The Red Devils were also unable to win silverware under the Norwegian despite reaching the semi-finals and finals of a number of competitions.

Ralf Rangnick could be hired permanently by Manchester United if he manages to implement a certain style of football at the club. The German will also be expected to mount a challenge for the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Football Daily @footballdaily



looks at Man United's next 13 games and believes if Ralf Rangnick builds from the game against Crystal Palace they can be successful 🗣 "There should be a successful run of games in them fixtures because Man United are better than those teams." @GNev2 looks at Man United's next 13 games and believes if Ralf Rangnick builds from the game against Crystal Palace they can be successful 🗣 "There should be a successful run of games in them fixtures because Man United are better than those teams."@GNev2 looks at Man United's next 13 games and believes if Ralf Rangnick builds from the game against Crystal Palace they can be successful https://t.co/CrOQo4NbvY

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United are currently eleven points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City in the league table. The Red Devils have also secured qualification to the round of 16 stage of the Champions League. United can seal top spot in Group F with a draw or victory over Young Boys Bern in their final group game on Wednesday night.

Edited by Diptanil Roy