"Make sure that it stops now" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes fresh plea to stop tragedy chanting ahead of Brentford clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp issued a fresh plea to rival fans to stop tragedy chanting ahead of the Reds' clash against Brentford on Sunday, November 12.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, November 5. However, the result was overshadowed by Liverpool fans being subjected to chants about the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters by the home supporters throughout large parts of the game.

Luton manager Rob Edwards recently publicly apologized for the incident, while the FA have also investigated the slurs. Klopp also gave his thoughts on the matter in his program notes ahead of the Brentford clash. He wrote (via The Liverpool Offside):

“Unfortunately, I have to talk once again about the problem of tragedy chanting. Usually, I do not want to do this because I am worried that in doing so I am giving attention to people who do not deserve it."

“But I also know that there are people who I have a duty to stand beside and who I want to stand beside and this applies especially to the Hillsborough families and survivors and anyone else who has been affected by football tragedy."

He added:

“This is not about any particular club or any particular group of fans. It is about football as a whole and how we look after and protect those who are in need of our support.

“When we had an issue with a particular chant which caused pain to our LGBT+ supporters and others, we listened to those it affected and did what we could to make it clear that it was not acceptable."

He concluded:

“The situation with tragedy chanting should be no different. All we have to do is listen to those it affects, particularly as in this case they are people who have already suffered far too much and should not suffer any more, and make sure that it stops – now.”

The Hillsborough Disaster was a tragic event that occurred on April 15, 1989. 97 Reds lost their lives due to a crush at Hillsborough Stadium during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool star Joe Gomez gives his verdict on Brentford ahead of Premier League clash

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez believes the Reds will have to be at their very best in order to get a result against Brentford at Anfield later today.

The Reds will be looking to return to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw against Luton and losing 3-2 against Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League midweek. They are currently fourth in the Premier League standings with 24 points from 11 games, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

They face an in-form ninth-placed Brentford side that have won their last three games in a row. Gomez gave his honest thoughts on the upcoming fixture, saying (via Liverpool ECHO):

“They have proven now they are a very good Premier League side. They have good individuals that speak for themselves, but as a unit I think they’ve created a real culture there that other clubs look at and pick things from.

"It won’t be easy, for sure, we know that. But any game in the Premier League isn’t easy and we’ve just got to try to prepare well and do the best we can."

Gomez has returned to his best form this season and has been extremely versatile, playing as a right-back, centre-back and left-back so far. He has made 15 appearances across all competitions and will be hoping to start against the Bees.