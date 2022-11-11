"Makes it more dangerous for Arsenal" - Chris Sutton predicts 2-0 scoreline for Wolverhampton's clash with the Gunners

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted a comfortable 2-0 win for Arsenal at Wolverhampton Wanderers in their upcoming Premier League clash on Saturday (12 November).

Arsenal have relished a hopeful start to their 2022-23 Premier League campaign, dropping points in just two matches so far. The Mikel Arteta-coached outfit are currently atop the standings with 34 points from 13 games, two ahead of defending champions Manchester City.

Wolves, on the other hand, are currently 19th in the Premier League table with just 10 points from 14 games. After a disastrous start under Bruno Lage, the club have appointed former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach.

In his column for BBC Sport, Sutton claimed that the Gunners will face issues on their trip to Molineux at the weekend with interim Wolves manager Steve Davis still at the helm. He wrote:

"Wolves have a new manager at last in Julen Lopetegui and, although interim boss Steve Davis stays in charge for this game, that makes it more dangerous for Arsenal. Gunners fans probably weren't that bothered about going out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, because the Premier League is their priority."

Backing the Gunners to ride their momentum, he added:

"Arsenal played with such confidence when they beat Chelsea last weekend, and Mikel Arteta said afterwards that they are title contenders. If that is the case, they will win at Molineux. They should do, because they have got a goal threat and defensive stability too."

Arsenal have a slight upper hand over Wolves, registering four wins, three draws and three defeats in their last 10 Premier League meetings.

Earlier last season, the north London outfit won 1-0 at Molineux, owing to a first-half goal from Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

Gary Neville believes Arsenal's 2022-23 season depends on two crucial months

Speaking on The Overlap, Manchester United legend Gary Neville asserted that the Gunners will achieve their first top-four finish since the 2015-16 campaign. He said:

"Last season we had our reservations about Mikel Arteta, but we wanted to be proved wrong because I like the manager. We have 25 matches left in the season, with the disruption of the World Cup coming up, but I do see Arsenal getting in the top four this season."

Neville insisted that the Premier League leaders' performances next year will shine a light on the club's prospects of a title charge. He added:

"If they lose a couple games and the teams below you win those games, the pressure now ramps up and that is when we'll find out if they can handle the pressure. The big moment will come in February and March where we will see what they are made of."

