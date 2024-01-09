“Makes it easier to defend” - Roy Keane highlights Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford’s ‘bad habits’ on the pitch

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has criticized Marcus Rashford for developing bad habits in his style of play, claiming the fans expect more from the struggling winger.

Rashford was included in the starting XI to face League One side Wigan Athletic away from home in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday, January 8. Manchester United secured a crucial 2-0 win through Diogo Dalot's strike (22') and Bruno Fernandes' penalty (74').

The 26-year-old had a decent game, providing one assist, and creating six big chances. However, despite landing four shots on target, he was unable to get on the scoresheet, missing one big opportunity. In addition, he lost eight duels, completed zero of his three crosses, and had two successful dribbles from eight attempts.

Keane gave his verdict on Rashford to ITV, saying (via SPORTbible):

"I just wanted a bit more [today]. I have high expectations of Rashford - I always want a bit more. He's played a game here, getting shots away. He's got I think one or two bad habits, where he's stopping the ball and trying the flicks at the wrong time. I don't think he runs in behind enough."

"I think we were getting frustrated watching him, I think United fans were frustrated watching him. United were playing against a League One side here, and I think Marcus must walk off the pitch thinking, 'For all these opportunities, I should be scoring, or certainly providing more assists'."

He added:

"That might sound a bit harsh, but that's because we expect a lot from him. It's just these little details. He's gone into the habit as well of stopping the ball dead, that makes it easier to defend."

"Listen, one or two shots can go wide, don't get me wrong. Just overall - yeah, we're quick to criticise body language, but there were parts of his game tonight that just frustrated me, and I hope they frustrated his team-mates as well, and they should be saying, 'Listen, we expect more from you'."

Rashford has struggled for form this season and has posted just three goals and six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits his side should have scored more after 2-0 Wigan win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has acknowledged his side should have scored more goals after they defeated Wigan Athletic 2-0 to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Dutch tactician named his strongest possible starting XI to get their FA Cup cup campaign off to a strong start. Manchester United dominated the ball with 67% possession and had 33 shots in total, with 14 being on target. Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, and Alejandro Garnacho were all guilty of missing several big chances on the night.

Following the game, Ten Hag said (via Manchester United's official website):

"We created in the first half five or six very good chances. It was, I think, good football and we should have taken more from that, but if you don’t score, you have to stay focused and I think that is also what we did."

Manchester United will face Eastleigh or Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The tie is scheduled to take place on January 27.