“Makes it easier for them” – Jurgen Klopp hits out at ‘not so cool’ tactics deployed by Tottenham in 1-1 draw against Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed Tottenham Hotspur for their tactics in their Premier League draw with the Reds at Anfield on Saturday.

Klopp's quadruple-chasing Reds were unable to take all three points, as Spurs showcased their brilliant defensive nous. That left Klopp bemused, as it dented his team's Premier League title hopes.

Speaking to BT Sport (via Express), Klopp said:

"The dressing room is not flying in this moment. But come on, something like this can always happen. There are other games to play; we just have to keep going."

He continued:

"I wish we could have won this game, but with all the praise for Tottenham – they sit back. They drew against us, got results against Man City and Chelsea. The game plan works for these games, but they are still fifth. Time wasting, these kind of things; it makes it easier for them. We wanted three points, that’s not so cool."

However, Klopp hailed Liverpool's performance against Conte's team, adding:

"I’m really happy with the performance and proud of the mentality we showed against an incredibly good opponent with a game plan."

He continued:

"We had to win, and they sat back to do counter-attacks. The counter-press was absolutely outstanding. Not the result we wanted, but the performance we wanted, and from that point of view, I’m fine."

The Reds now require Manchester City to drop points against Newcastle on Sunday, although the reigning champions are expected to beat the Magpies. If City do so, they'll go three clear at the top with as many games to go, making it unlikely Jurgen Klopp's men will catch up with them.

Tottenham hold Liverpool to draw

While Klopp may complain about how time-wasting and other uncouth tactics were used by Tottenham, Antonio Conte's men negated Liverpool's threat quite effectively. At Anfield, they showcased an admirable defensive effort, conceding only a deflected goal.

Spurs opened the scoring, taking Liverpool by surprise on the counter, ending quick successive passes with a squared one to Heung-min Son, who placed it past Alisson with ease. The Reds equalised with a Luis Diaz deflected effort from distance. The Colombian has been in great form for his new team since joining them in January.

One point, though, may not be enough for Spurs, who are looking to leapfrog Arsenal for the final UEFA Champions League spot. They can still sneak into the top four if third-placed Chelsea and the Gunners drop points.

