"Makes everyone look better on the field" - Inter Miami star details Lionel Messi's impact at the MLS club

Inter Miami full-back Julian Gressel has shared his thoughts on the profound impact of Lionel Messi on the club and his teammates. The Argentine great joined the MLS outfit in the summer of 2023 following a two-year stint in France with PSG.

Inter Miami moved mountains to have Lionel Messi join them in 2023 despite the forward receiving interest from boyhood club Barcelona. There was also the small matter of an eye-watering offer from Saudi giants Al-Hilal, but the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner ended up in Florida.

Messi was not the first high-profile signing by Inter Miami, who have signed Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain in the past, but he was certainly the biggest ever. The club moved quickly to add quality to their squad, and 2023 MLS Cup winner Julian Gressel was one of their additions last winter.

Gressel immediately became a regular for the Herons, with his versatility making him an important member of their squad. The USMNT international told CBS Sports that Lionel Messi brings a different energy to the club when available and sang his praises as a teammate. He said (via GOAL):

"Leo I think makes everyone look better on the field and Leo does so many things for us. You can get the feeling that when he's on the field there's a different energy about us and there's a different feeling to the group."

"The game against Colorado he came on at half-time and the energy shifted, not only in the stadium with the fans obviously cheering more but also within the group, where he gets the ball, everyone around us is activated. And I think even coaches say that, it makes everyone play at a higher level, even myself."

"Leo's a great teammate, he's a great player. Every day in training he wows me still and it's incredible to see and be so close to daily."

Julian Gressel has made 13 appearances for the Herons this season, providing four assists from his right-back/midfield position.

Lionel Messi wins MLS award for Sporting KC goal

Lionel Messi might be 36 and in the twilight of his career, but he is not slowing down with the individual accolades. The Inter Miami captain was adjudged to have scored the best goal of the Matchday for the Herons in their 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City at the weekend.

In the award voted for by the fans, Messi's effort at the Arrowhead Stadium garnered 76% of the total votes for Matchday Nine. The Argentina international smashed home an effort from around 23 yards out to put his side ahead for the first time in the game.

Still working his way back to full fitness following an injury-hit season so far, Lionel Messi looks to be close to his best. He was also named as the Player of the Matchday after his contribution to his side's 3-2 win over Sporting KC.

