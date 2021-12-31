“Makes everyone look better OMG, baller” – Manchester United fans rave about performance from one particular player against Burnley

Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners in their Premier League clash against Burnley on Thursday. Goals from Scott McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo and an own goal from Ben Mee sealed the three points for United. Aaron Lennon scored the only goal for the Clarets.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw stood out as one of the most impressive players on the pitch in the game. He had the most touches (84) and was United's best tackler with two successful tackles. He also created the most chances (3) from either sides.

Deservingly, Manchester United fans were all praise for the England international. They took to Twitter to show their appreciation. Here are some of the best reactions:

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Luke Shaw on ball is something we’ve been missing. Luke Shaw on ball is something we’ve been missing.

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 Luke Shaw tonight illustrated why dropping players is necessary.

He was playing poorly, was dropped and came back performing nearer to his best.

Competition for places is so important. Luke Shaw tonight illustrated why dropping players is necessary.He was playing poorly, was dropped and came back performing nearer to his best.Competition for places is so important.

marty @Martyjhill1 Luke Shaw eating up yards for fun. Missed that. Luke Shaw eating up yards for fun. Missed that.

🎥™️ @EvkProductions Yeah Luke shaw is a certified starter, he offers us so much when it possession, he was our best progresser last season Yeah Luke shaw is a certified starter, he offers us so much when it possession, he was our best progresser last season

h @htomanutd Luke Shaw & Jadon Sancho link up on the left… I’m so alive. Quality passage of play, fast transition, one twos, dragging markers, unreal. Luke Shaw & Jadon Sancho link up on the left… I’m so alive. Quality passage of play, fast transition, one twos, dragging markers, unreal.

Mustafa @MKFtbl There’s nothing that gives me more joy (re: this current Utd side) than seeing Luke Shaw carrying the ball from deep with those powerful runs and exploiting free space. There’s nothing that gives me more joy (re: this current Utd side) than seeing Luke Shaw carrying the ball from deep with those powerful runs and exploiting free space.

YungRyanFromSouthport @lil_ichiban14 Luke Shaw bombing forward is something else. If his defensive frailties don't reappear, last season's Shaw might be back #MUFC Luke Shaw bombing forward is something else. If his defensive frailties don't reappear, last season's Shaw might be back #MUFC

B R I O @kenga_brian What a performance by Luke Shaw .. Shawberto might be back 😍 What a performance by Luke Shaw .. Shawberto might be back 😍

This was Luke Shaw's first Premier League game since Manchester United's 4-1 loss to Watford in November. He was subbed off in that game due to a head injury. It also ended up being the last game of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since Ralf Rangnick's arrival as interim manager, Alex Telles has been preferred over Shaw for the left-back spot. However, after his performance against Burnley, the England international might get his spot back.

Manchester United bounce back brilliantly to charge for a top-four spot in the Premier League

Manchester United played out a disappointing 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Monday in the Premier League. They looked off-color and were lucky to get out with a point from that match.

However, they bounced back brilliantly against Burnley, scoring three goals and could have had more had they been more clinical.

With the win, Manchester United moved up to sixth place in the league table, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal. The Red Devils have a game in hand over the Gunners.

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix for the fourth spot. West Ham sit in fifth position, level on points with United, but have played one game more than the Red Devils. Meanwhile Spurs sit in seventh position, one point behind United. They have two games in hand over Arsenal.

The race for Champions League spots is set to make for a thrilling second half of the Premier League. Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next fixture on Monday at Old Trafford.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava