“Makes everyone look better OMG, baller” – Manchester United fans rave about performance from one particular player against Burnley

Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners in their Premier League clash against Burnley on Thursday. Goals from Scott McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo and an own goal from Ben Mee sealed the three points for United. Aaron Lennon scored the only goal for the Clarets.
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw stood out as one of the most impressive players on the pitch in the game. He had the most touches (84) and was United's best tackler with two successful tackles. He also created the most chances (3) from either sides.
This was Luke Shaw's first Premier League game since Manchester United's 4-1 loss to Watford in November. He was subbed off in that game due to a head injury. It also ended up being the last game of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Since Ralf Rangnick's arrival as interim manager, Alex Telles has been preferred over Shaw for the left-back spot. However, after his performance against Burnley, the England international might get his spot back.
Manchester United bounce back brilliantly to charge for a top-four spot in the Premier League
Manchester United played out a disappointing 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Monday in the Premier League. They looked off-color and were lucky to get out with a point from that match.
However, they bounced back brilliantly against Burnley, scoring three goals and could have had more had they been more clinical.
With the win, Manchester United moved up to sixth place in the league table, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal. The Red Devils have a game in hand over the Gunners.
West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix for the fourth spot. West Ham sit in fifth position, level on points with United, but have played one game more than the Red Devils. Meanwhile Spurs sit in seventh position, one point behind United. They have two games in hand over Arsenal.
The race for Champions League spots is set to make for a thrilling second half of the Premier League. Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next fixture on Monday at Old Trafford.