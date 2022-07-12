"Makes your eyes bleed", "Just not our level" - Liverpool fans rip into 'dreadful' 25-year-old for his awful display against Manchester United

Liverpool are currently losing 3-0 to Manchester United in their ongoing friendly match. The Anfield faithful are understandably upset. While this is not a match that will count for much, Reds fans were not expecting to see their team losing 3-0 against United inside 45 minutes.

One player who has notably irked the fans with his display is Nathaniel Phillips. Supporters have taken to Twitter to slam the star. Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy Liverpool support:

Laurie @LFCLaurie Good to know Nat Phillips still makes your eyes bleed when watching him. Good to know Nat Phillips still makes your eyes bleed when watching him.

- @AnfieldRd96 Nat Phillips did a job for us a few seasons ago but I think it’s time to move on. There are 4 other players ahead of him and he’s just not our level. Nat Phillips did a job for us a few seasons ago but I think it’s time to move on. There are 4 other players ahead of him and he’s just not our level.

- @disgame22 No one show Bournemouth these nat Phillips tapes No one show Bournemouth these nat Phillips tapes

CF Comps @CF_Compss Nat Phillips is dreadful. No way he is involved this season Nat Phillips is dreadful. No way he is involved this season

Lewis 🌊 @LewYNWA Nat Phillips is so funny Nat Phillips is so funny

. @OnlyMoSalah77 @Corballyred I want nat Phillips to never play for this club again @Corballyred I want nat Phillips to never play for this club again

Nathaniel Phillips has struggled to find his place in the first-team since joining the Reds in 2019. The star's embarrassing display in defense against Manchester United won't give his manager a reason to start him in Premier League games any time soon. Now 25 years old, and with fans clamoring for his exit from the club, Nat Phillips will likely leave Anfield on loan or on a permanent transfer this summer.

Manchester United score three first-half goals against a stumbling Liverpool

United have gotten off to a brilliant start on their pre-season tour in the Far East. The Red Devils are currently facing their arch rivals in the first match of their pre-season tour in Thailand.

The Red Devils began the half with increased urgency and took the lead after just 13 minutes on the clock through Jadon Sancho. They doubled their lead in the 30th minute through Brazilian midfielder Fred, before Anthony Martial made it 3-0 just three minutes after his chipped strike.

The Red Devils look in amazing shape and fans will clamor for similar performances moving forward under Erik Ten Hag. While it is just pre-season, Manchester United fans will be very encouraged by this half and will look forward to the season with new hope under the Dutch manager.

Liverpool will hope to turn the match around in the second half. However, the Champions League finalists will need to improve their performance to get back into the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far