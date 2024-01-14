"Makes me miss Ronaldo even more" - Manchester United fans slam star for his 'useless' performance in 2-2 draw against Tottenham

Manchester United fans on X blasted Scott McTominay after he missed a glorious opportunity to grab the winner in the 95th minute against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw against Spurs at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 14.

Rasmus Hojlund gave Manchester United a dream start when he fired the ball into the roof of the net in the third minute. Tottenham nearly fired back in the 11th minute when Diogo Dalot cleared Rodrigo Bentancur's header off the line.

Richarlison leveled the scores with an excellent header eight minutes later following Pedro Porro's corner. Marcus Rashford then drilled an accurate shot into the bottom-right corner in the 40th minute to give the hosts the lead again.

Cristian Romero's header struck the crossbar in first-half stoppage time. However, Tottenham once again found the equalizer in the 46th minute via Bentancur's stellar finish.

Erik ten Hag subbed on Scott McTominay for Christian Eriksen in the 58th minute to help Manchester United regain control of the game. The 27-year-old had a massive opportunity to seal the win for the Red Devils in the 95th minute when Alejandro Garnacho whipped in an inviting delivery into the box. The former was unmarked in the box, but his header somehow sailed over the bar from close range.

Fans were far from impressed with one posting:

"McTominay missing this winning header goal really makes me miss Ronaldo even more today."

Another fan wrote:

"He’s too useless.. I’m sure he’s Ferguson illegitimate son!! He should be a bricklayer."

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Manchester United's disastrous campaign continued as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at home on Sunday. They are now seventh in the Premier League standings with 32 points from 21 games, eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams fared:

Tottenham dominated possession with 64 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 538 passes, with an accuracy of 89 percent. In contrast, the Red Devils had 36 percent possession and attempted 304 passes with an accuracy of 76 percent.

Spurs also dominated in attack, landing a total of 16 shots, with six being on target, but were unable to make the most of their chances. On the other hand, Manchester United had nine shots in total, with two being on target.