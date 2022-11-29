“Makes Rashford look a Sunday league level finisher” – Manchester United fans demand club to sign attacker after stunning FIFA World Cup display

Manchester United fans are keen to see the Red Devils sign Cody Gakpo after the attacker impressed in the Netherlands' win over Qatar in the FIFA World Cup.

Holland played their final group-stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Qatar today (29 November). They booked their place in the Round of 16 of the tournament as group winners, beating the hosts 2-0.

While Frenkie de Jong sealed the win for the Netherlands, it was Gakpo who opened the scoring for the side. The PSV Eindhoven attacker found the back of the net with a low shot into the bottom-right corner, with Davy Klaassen providing the assist.

Gakpo has been the Netherlands' star performer at this year's FIFA World Cup so far. He notably found the back of the net in each of their three group-stage matches and is currently the top scorer alongside Kylian Mbappe and Enner Valencia.

The 23-year-old's performances for PSV have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs, including Manchester United. His exploits at the World Cup have only seen his value go up.

As Gakpo continues to impress on the world stage, Manchester United fans have urged the Red Devils to snap him up as soon as possible. Many supporters have taken to social media to wax lyrical about the Holland attacker. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"His finishing is immense with either foot. This guy seriously makes [Marcus] Rashford look a Sunday league level finisher."

Here are some more reactions to Gakpo's goalscoring display against Qatar today:

I'd be soo pissed if we don't get him in January

The fact that some fans genuinely don't want Gakpo is laughable.

Cody Gakpo has been revealed on the grandest of stage. I fear we might not get to sign him.

Gakpo's goalscoring form for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup is by no means a fluke. He was notably in red-hot form for PSV in the months leading up to the tournament.

The Dutchman has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists from 24 appearances across all competitions for PSV this term.

Gakpo focused on the FIFA World Cup amid interest from Manchester United

Manchester United have long been credited with an interest in signing Gakpo from PSV. However, the attacker is said to be currently focused on helping the Netherlands win the FIFA World Cup.

Gakpo's representatives will hold talks with interested parties after the tournament, according to Voetbal International journalist Marco Timmer. The Red Devils are not the only club keen to acquire his services.

Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing Gakpo, as per the reporter. PSV, on the other hand, are tipped to hold out for a fee in excess of €50 million.

