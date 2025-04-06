"Makes no sense whatsoever" - Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker make feelings clear about Everton penalty vs Arsenal

Pundits Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker made their feelings clear about the penalty that Everton were awarded during their 1-1 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Saturday (April 5). The Englishmen claimed that the foul from Myles Lewis-Skelly was not blatant enough to warrant a penalty.

Just moments after the second half kicked off, Lewis-Skelly misjudged a long ball played into the box and lost his balance trying to keep up with Toffees' winger Jack Harrison. As he was stumbling to the floor, he took his opposition number down with himself inside the box, with referee Darren England promptly pointing to the spot.

Senegalese forward Iliman Ndiaye converted the spot-kick (49'), cancelling Leandro Trossard's opener (34') to deny Arsenal all three points. After the game, the decision to award the penalty was a hot topic on BBC's Match of the Day, with Shearer and Lineker concurring in their views on the subject.

The former Newcastle United forward, who racked up a record 260 Premier League goals, said (via TBRFootball):

"I think it’s very, very soft – no, not enough to give a penalty for me, no. And they're not going to overturn it, there is a little bit of contact, look, when he falls he does clip his leg, but (its) not (a penalty) for me, no. I think that's very, very harsh."

On the other hand, Lineker criticized the usage of video assistant referees (VAR) due to the subjectivity of the referees' decision-making. The ex-Barcelona forward said:

"This is why VAR can never work in the current format because you’ve got to decide if it’s enough of a foul which just makes no sense whatsoever.”

The draw all but ended Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League title. The Gunners now sit 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, who still have a game in hand.

"Out of nothing" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta fumes at penalty call in 1-1 draw vs Everton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left fuming by the penalty awarded to Everton in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park (April 5).

Hanging on desperately in the Premier League title race, the match-up against the Toffees was a must-win for the Gunners. Despite dominating and creating multiple chances, they had to settle for a point after a contentious penalty decision went in Everton's favour.

Speaking to BBC's Match Of The Day after the full-time whistle, the Spanish tactician said (via TBR Football):

"I am 100% frustrated. We were very much in control of the match. We were hoping in the second half to continue the domination but out of nothing the referee decides to give a penalty. I have seen it 15 times – in my opinion it is never a penalty."

Up next, Arsenal will be seen in action in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday, April 8.

