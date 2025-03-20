“Makes it more unlikely” - LaLiga star claims his ‘confrontation’ with Real Madrid rules out Spain call-up

LaLiga side Mallorca right-back Pablo Maffeo has claimed that his confrontation with Real Madrid rules him out being called up for the Spain national team. Maffeo has been in the news for his frequent clashes with Los Blancos superstar Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr and Pablo Maffeo have clashed against each other multiple times during Real Madrid's fixtures against Mallorca. However, things got particularly heated up during the Supercopa de Espana semi-final in January. The duo were spotted engaged in constant verbal and physical altercations. During the final whistle, Vinicius's teammate Jude Bellingham was also spotted slapping Maffeo on the head.

Things further worsened due to one of Maffeo's podcast interviews releasing ahead of the game. In the audio, Maffeo seemingly bragged about beating Vinicius Jr in a boxing game. Further, Maffeo has also previously mocked the Real Madrid superstar's frequent complaints to referees in LaLiga. The Brazilian has also been spotted taunting Maffeo, including during the Supercopa semi-final.

In a recent interview with Cadena Cope, Pablo Maffeo hinted that his call-up for the Spanish national team can be ruled out due to his frequent confrontations with Real Madrid. The Mallorca defender said (via football-espana):

“Me, I’d with Argentina. I was good there, they treated me super well. If one day I had to choose, it would be Argentina. I wouldn’t go with Spain, I’ve already said as much. As a result of the Vinicius’ problem with Real Madrid… Obviously, that makes it more unlikely, the confrontations with Madrid. I don’t know if I would have gone [otherwise], but I wouldn’t go with Spain.”

Pablo Maffeo shares double nationality of both Spain and Argentina. The right-back was once called up for the Albiceleste squad but did not feature for them. However, he has made four appearances each for the Spain under-21 and under-17 teams respectively.

Pablo Maffeo claims some of his altercations with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr were "taken out of context"

L to R: Vinicius and Pablo Maffeo - Source: Getty

In his aforementioned interview with Cadena Cope, Pablo Maffeo claimed some of his altercations with Real Madrid's Vini Jr were taken out of context by the media. Maffeo specifically referred to his podcast interview that was released before the Supercopa semi-final.

“There have been situations that have been taken out of context, for example when I said I would knock him out in ten seconds. It was recorded three months before playing against Madrid and it was released that week. You have to listen to the entire interview. If you want a circus, find another monkey for it," Maffeo said.

Maffeo's interview, which was recorded in October, was released days ahead of the game. The defender's words in the audio ignited his ongoing feud with the Brazilian superstar. In the interview, Maffeo said he would easily beat Vinicius in a boxing game:

"It could be the most-watched fight in history. I’d win, no doubt. I’d knock him out in ten seconds," he said.

Los Merengues eventually beat Mallorca 3-0 in the Supercopa semi-final to qualify for the final. However, they lost 5-2 to their arch-rivals Barcelona in the final.

