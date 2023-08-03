"Making Inter look like peak Barcelona" - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores brace in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Orlando City

Lionel Messi produced yet another mesmerizing performance that replicated his Barcelona best as his brace sent Inter Miami on their way to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City.

The two Florida rivals met at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday (August 3) and all eyes were on how Messi would fare. The Argentine icon headed into the encounter off the back of three goals and one assist in his first two appearances.

Lionel Messi took no time in improving that tally when he opened the scoring in just the seventh minute. He was fed a clever ball by Robert Taylor and took one touch before smashing the ball past Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

However, the Lions hit back in the 17th minute through Cesar Araujo. The Uruguayan slotted home a fine finish after a pinball situation in the Herons' box.

Messi was then the first to pick up a booking in the clash at DRV PNK after a poor tackle in the 21st minute. The legendary forward was showing his eagerness to get his side back into possession.

The two sides headed in at halftime at 1-1 but the hosts would take the lead once again in the 51st minute. Josef Martinez went down under a challenge from Antonio Carlos.

Many would have expected Messi to take the resulting penalty but the Argentine gave the honor to Martinez. The Venezuelan made no mistake as he put the Herons back in front.

However, Lionel Messi wasn't done putting his stamp on the game and giving an indication of how dominant he will be in the MLS. The 36-year-old bagged his second and Inter Miami's third in the 72nd minute with a cool finish as Martinez turned provider.

Orlando thought they had pulled one back late on and it was Araujo once again netting in the 90+9th minute. He tapped home from close range but VAR took a second look and deemed the midfielder to have been offside.

It needn't matter as Inter Miami sealed their place in the last 16 of the Leagues Cup to face FC Dallas.

One fan reckons Messi has the Herons playing like prime Barcelona:

"Messi is making Inter look like peak Barcelona."

Here's how Twitter reacted to an impressive victory for the Herons with Lionel Messi once again the star of the show:

M @anngrypakiistan @MLS Messi is making Inter look like peak Barcelona.

M @anngrypakiistan @MLS Robbie Taylor what a player. He’s involved in 4 of Messi goals.

Fame @youFamousEnough @MLS I’ve seen enough, give him a statue in wynwood

Jordi Alba on reunion with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

The two Barcelona icons have reunited at Inter Miami.

Jordi Alba made his debut for Inter Miami in their 3-1 win over Orlando. The Spanish left-back sealed a move to the Herons after becoming a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona.

It was at Camp Nou where he enjoyed many glorious years alongside new Miami skipper Lionel Messi. The pair have now linked up once again at DRV PNK and Alba is happy to help the Argentine icon continue his incredible career. He said (via MLS Soccer):

“Now he's facing a new challenge, that is to play in Miami and we're here to help him, all the team, the staff. There is a great atmosphere. He's feeling well, he's feeling loved. That's very important. He has won everything, yeah, and more. But he's still willing to compete, to win.”

Alba's comments came before Messi produced yet another stellar performance against Orlando. The duo are set to have a massive impact in the MLS as the Herons look to position themselves as the top dogs of football in the United States.