"Making me look so much better than I am" - Ben White heaps praises on 'phenomenal' Arsenal teammate

Arsenal star Ben White has lavished praise on teammate Bukayo Saka. The right-back claims it is rather easy to work alongside such a talented winger.

When asked about working with his club and international teammate, White told ESPN:

"I think, you know, working with B [Bukayo Saka] is quite easy. Do you know what I mean? You don't have to be too good a player to play behind him. There are always situations where I stitch him up and he gets out of it because he's so good, making me look so much better than I am."

"He's phenomenal and it's my job to help him be the best he can be. There's always situations where I stitch him up and he gets out of it cause he's so good, making me look so much better than I am."

He added:

"He's obviously phenomenal, and my job is to help him be the best and [help him] show what he can do on a game day. So I'll be doing them extra runs for him, or whatever I can, to make him glow and do the best he can."

When asked what makes Saka so good, the Arsenal defender replied:

"He's just got it all, hasn't he? He's so strong. He's willing to learn and do anything to be better. And doing it on a consistent basis, never injured, touchwood. He's always available and always trains. So I think for a guy that plays every game, that's so crucial to the team, that's so important... That's what he's gonna have to do for the next 10 years."

Saka was in exceptional form during the 2022–23 campaign, playing a crucial role in Arsenal's title challenge last season. The England international scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 38 Premier League appearances for Mikel Arteta's side last term.

"He told me that it was real" - Arsenal star reveals Bukayo Saka's involvement in his signing

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that Saka played a major role in his move to the Emirates in 2021. The Gunners secured the English shot-stopper's services from relegated side Sheffield United in the summer of 2021.

The North London outfit, despite having a clear No.1 in Bernd Leno, decided to pursue Ramsdale. The goalkeeper has now become Mikel Arteta's priority choice between the sticks.

He has now revealed Saka's involvement in his transfer. The Arsenal goalkeeper told The Players' Tribune (as quoted by talkSPORT):

"So the next day, I ran into Bukayo Saka getting a coffee, and I didn’t know him that well yet, so I thought, 'Surely I can’t ask him, right?' I mean, what am I supposed to say? 'Morning, Bukayo. How you getting on? Erm. Would you happen to know if your football club is interested in me?' Ridiculous."

He continued:

"So yeah, that’s exactly what I did. He told me that it was real, and that the manager had actually rang him to ask about my character and what I was like as a person. I guess Bukayo must have told him that I was a decent lad, because I got a call from my agent a few days later that the transfer was happening."