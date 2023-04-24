"Making memories with our mascots" - Manchester United take cheeky social media dig at Arsenal 

Manchester United appear to have aimed a subtle jibe at Arsenal on social media last night (April 23).

The Red Devils locked horns with Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup yesterday at Wembley Stadium. Before the match started, Manchester United posted a video on their official Twitter account of manager Erik ten Hag and the players greeting their young mascots.

Along with the clip came a caption that read:

"Making memories with our mascots."

This comes a week after Arsenal put up a post with the same caption. The Gunners posted a video of the players greeting an eight-year-old mascot and her father prior to their 2-2 draw with West Ham United on April 16.

However, Arsenal's attempted gesture of appreciation toward the fans had quite the opposite effect as many took to social media in outrage. The London club's players were lambasted for being rather nonchalant when meeting the young fan.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were among the squad members who received criticism for not giving enough attention to the mascot.

Despite the outrage, the girl's father has come to the defense of the players, insisting that she had a lovely time meeting her idols (via the Daily Mail).

Manchester United secured a victory against Brighton after beating them 7-6 on penalties in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The Red Devils will proceed on to the final round, where they will face Manchester City on June 3.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently first in the Premier League table, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville explains why Arsenal are showing 'signs' of 'bottling' the league

Manchester United icon Gary Neville believes there are clear signs that Arsenal will lose the Premier League title race this season. The Englishman claims that the Gunners are being too emotional and imprudent at a very important stage in the title race.

The former Manchester United defender wrote on Twitter:

"Bottling it is a very negative phrase to level at anyone or any team so can understand why so many stay clear of using it. However too much emotion and hurrying things are signs it’s happening. Along with looking leggy, being tense in your play and making simple errors fit the description of bottling it."

Neville added:

"Their is something else that can happen on this run in. If you “bottle” it early enough ( Arsenal have ) you can catch it and snap out of it by telling yourself “what are we worrying about and we’ve nothing to lose now.” That’s the energy they need to take into City Wednesday. Everyone thinks we’ve gone, we’re underdogs now so let’s go for it! I love watching title run ins as these emotions swing back and forth."

Although City are five points behind in the standings, they have two games in hand over the Gunners. This means that Pep Guardiola's side have the opportunity to leapfrog the north London outfit to the top of the league if they secure all six points.

