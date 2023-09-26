Mallorca 2-2 Barcelona: Player ratings as Fermin Lopez's maiden goal sees Blaugrana come from behind and take home one point | La Liga 2023-24

Mallorca held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw at the Son Moix stadium on Tuesday, September 26.

A good start by Barcelona was undone in the eighth minute when Marc-Andre ter Stegen's mistake in trying to play out from the back led to a scramble in the box. The ball fell to Vedat Muriqi, who smashed the ball home to put the home team 1-0 up.

The visitors managed to get back on level terms in the closing minutes of the first half when Raphinha chased down the ball after a tackle on Joao Cancelo and fired his shot into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

Mallorca restored their lead in the closing minutes of the half when Muriqi headed down a long ball that Abdon Prats latched on to before Ronald Araujo and found the back of the net.

Barcelona almost had a penalty in the second half when Lamine Yamal was brought down by Jose Copete, with VAR stating that there was no foul and overruling the referee's decision.

The Blagurana got back on level terms in the 75th minute through young midfielder Fermin Lopez. A good dummy from Robert Lewandowski saw Raphinha's ball reach the youngster, who did well to finish the move and pick up his first goal for the club.

Despite their best efforts in the closing stages, Xavi Hernandez's men couldn't complete the comeback and had to settle for a draw. On that note, here are the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - 4/10

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's mistake early in the game put his team on the back foot. Despite their best efforts, Barcelona couldn't completely recover from it and had to settle for a draw in the end.

Joao Cancelo - 5/10

On the weekend, Joao Cancelo made up for his lackluster display by scoring a late winner to give his team all three points. Against Mallorca, there was no such saving grace as the Portuguese fullback failed to make an impact on the match.

Ronald Araujo- 5/10

There were signs that Ronald Araujo hasn't fully recovered from his injury. The defender was uncharacteristically poor on the ball and wasn't at his best in trying to stay toe-to-toe with Mallorca's forwards.

Inigo Martinez - 5/10

Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo looked like they were not on the same wavelength as the Mallorca forwards constantly found space through the center.

Alejandro Balde - 6/10

Alejandro Balde was one of the bright spots for Barcelona, as he did well both defensively and in the attack. However, his output at both ends of the field diminished as the game wore on.

Ilkay Gundogan - 5/10

Ilkay Gundogan did not look at his best against Celta Vigo over the weekend and his performance dipped against Mallorca as well. The German barely got involved in the match and his performances will be a matter of concern for head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Oriol Romeu - 5/10

Oriol Romeu had a game to forget, as he couldn't control the tempo of the game in the midfield and also failed to provide defensive cover to the backline.

Gavi - 7/10

With Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu failing to make an impact, Gavi carried his team from the midfield. He put in a fantastic shift to cover for the two players around him in the midfield, though it ended up being a tall order for the 19-year-old.

Raphinha - 7.5/10

Raphinha was Barcelona's best player against Mallorca. He scored a deserved goal and then picked up an assist for Fermin Lopez's maiden goal for the club.

Ferran Torres - 5/10

Ferran Torres's time on the pitch came to an end on the hour's mark as he was both sloppy and wasteful. The Spaniard should not be surprised if he finds himself on the bench in the upcoming games.

Joao Felix - 5/10

After a few good performances, Joao Felix failed to make an impact against Mallorca. He lasted just over an hour before being replaced by Lamine Yamal.

Ratings of Barcelona substitutes

Robert Lewandowski - 6/10

Robert Lewandowski replaced Ferran Torres at half-time and got involved in the team's attacks a lot more than the player he substituted.

Fermin Lopez - 6/10

Fermin Lopez replaced Oriol Romeu just past the hour mark and took his goal well. On an off night for the team, his first goal for the club remains a positive takeaway.

Lamine Yamal - 6/10

Lamine Yamal replaced Joao Felix just past the hour mark and did well in helping the team chase down the equalizer.

Jules Kounde - NA/10

Jules Kounde replaced Inigo Martinez with a quarter of an hour left in the game and didn't do anything noteworthy.