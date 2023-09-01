“Mama poet in love” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in awe over reaction from daughter to her poster

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez took to social media to post an adorable reaction of her youngest daughter Bella Esmeralda.

Bella Esmeralda, who was born in 2022, could be seen staring at a picture of her mother with acute concentration. Rodriguez was left in awe of her daughter's adorable reaction as she captioned the image, writing on social media:

"Those eyes with which you look at me, how much light they give to my life. Mama poet in love."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are co-parents to five children. Of them, Rodriguez is the biological mother of two. Apart from Bella Esemralda, she is also the mother of Alana Martina.

Ronaldo's eldest son, Ronaldo Jr., was born back in 2010. The identity of his mother remains unknown to this day.

The Portuguese footballing legend became the father of two more children back in 2016, Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo. They were born with the help of a surrogate mother. The Ronaldo family currently lives in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. The Middle-Eastern city has been their abode since the Portugal captain joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022.

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez married?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez started dating back in June 2016. They first met when the footballer plied his trade for La Liga giants Real Madrid at the club level.

While the pair have been in a long-term relationship and are popular among the fans, they are yet to tie the knot. Rodriguez spoke about the potential marriage on her Netflix show, 'I am Georgina':

"It doesn’t depend on me. … I wish. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

Ronaldo, on the other hand, was also pressured to answer on the topic by British broadcaster Piers Morgan last year. He replied:

“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are both massively popular among fans and their relationship is always scrutinized. Fans will keep a keen eye on when the duo eventually gets married.