Man who appointed Xabi Alonso as Bayer Leverkusen manager in line for Liverpool sporting director role: Reports

West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten, who gave Xabi Alonso the Bayer Leverkusen managerial position, is reportedly in line to be named Liverpool's next sporting director.

Steidten, who started his career as a youth scout in 2008, shot to recognition after his spell as Werder Bremen's sporting director. After departing his post in 2019, he joined Leverkusen as their head of scouting before taking up a squad planner role in the summer of 2022.

An ex-Werder Bremen youth star, Steidten worked alongside Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes to refresh their squad. He played a vital role in recruiting the likes of Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong, and in naming Alonso as the team's manager in October 2022.

Now, according to the Echo, Steidten has emerged as a potential candidate to step in Jorg Schmadtke's shoes in the near future. He has impressed the Anfield outfit's top brass with his work at the Hammers, including Mohammed Kudus' signing from Ajax in August 2023.

Steidten, who helped Werder Bremen sign Kevin De Bruyne on loan from Chelsea, could be inclined to a switch away from West Ham. He reportedly does not have a perfect working relationship with Hammers manager David Moyes right now.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been linked with a few other candidates as well. They could allegedly name Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes or AS Roma general manager Tiago Pinto as their new sporting director, according to the aforementioned report.

Jamie Carragher names favorite to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's next manager

In his column for The Telegrah, Liverpool great Jami Carragher named Xabi Alonso as his choice as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp. He wrote:

"Klopp never had to learn how to connect with the Kop. It was like he was born to be the Liverpool manager. That's one of the reasons why Xabi Alonso is already being considered the natural heir. From day one, it was like Xabi was born to be a Liverpool player. As he is my former team-mate, it is no surprise that so many are clamouring for him to be appointed. I would love Xabi to get the chance."

Alonso, who helped Bayer Leverkusen finish sixth last season, has helped his club launch a Bundesliga title charge this season. He has coached them to 24 wins and four draws in 28 matches across competitions, netting 85 goals and conceding just 20 goals in the process.

During his five-year stint at Anfield between 2004 and 2009, Alonso featured in 210 outings. He scored 18 goals and provided 20 assists for the Reds, helping them to lift a total of four trophies along the way.