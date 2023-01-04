"Man doesn't even know where he's playing" - Cristiano Ronaldo gets savaged on Twitter for hilarious blunder at Al-Nassr unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo has been trolled on Twitter following his unveiling at Al-Nassr, where he mistakenly stated he would be continuing his career in South Africa.

Notably, Al-Nassr are based in Saudi Arabia, and fans on Twitter quickly took notice of the Portuguese's error and started trolling him.

In the clip below, the 37-year-old forward can be heard saying:

"The football is different, so for me it's not the end of my career to come to South Africa. This is why I want to change, and to be honest I'm really not worried about what people say."

Cristiano Ronaldo's blunder saw football fans take to the social media platform to troll him with tweets like these:

Babayega🇦🇷 @Thato_Radebe15 i wish he knew who played here now @sportbible Yoh this is actually bad mani wish he knew who played here now @sportbible Yoh this is actually bad man😭i wish he knew who played here now

DrAfrica @DrSonke_Africa @sportbible They played him…he really thought he was signing for a South African team.. @sportbible They played him…he really thought he was signing for a South African team..

FSG OUT @StillNico__ @indykaila He’s completely washed, dusted and finished. Most overrated player of all time @indykaila He’s completely washed, dusted and finished. Most overrated player of all time

Xabhi ✪ @FCB_Lad_ Dude just called Saudi Arabia 'South Africa' Dude just called Saudi Arabia 'South Africa' 😭 https://t.co/u4FuiJwnox

ODDSbible @ODDSbible When you realise you’re in Saudi Arabia and not South Africa When you realise you’re in Saudi Arabia and not South Africa https://t.co/BCWkFDOFzL

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was terminated in November, leading to a controversial exit from the club after an interview with Piers Morgan. The superstar has now signed a highly lucrative £175 million per year deal with Al-Nassr, making him the highest-paid player in the history of the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unveiled by Al-Nassr on January 3, 2023

On Tuesday, Ronaldo visited the home stadium of his new club, Al-Nassr, where he was welcomed by enthusiastic supporters. The stadium, Mrsool Park, has a capacity of 25,000 and was filled to capacity for Ronaldo's unveiling.

Fans may not have to wait long to see Ronaldo play for his new team, as he may make his debut on Thursday (January 5) against Al-Ta'ee, depending on his fitness level. However, it will be up to Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia to decide if Ronaldo is ready to play. Notably, he has not been on the field since Portugal was eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 10.

Earlier, Ronaldo posted an image on Instagram of himself undergoing medical testing at the Al-Nassr medical center. In the image, he can be seen hooked up to various wires while running on a treadmill. This confirmation of his medical examination came ahead of his official unveiling as a player for the Saudi Arabian club.

Upon arriving in Saudi Arabia on Monday night, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were greeted by excited fans at the airport. Video footage from Al-Nassr's Instagram shows the couple being presented with flowers by two young supporters wearing jerseys with Ronaldo's name and number on the back:

The clip ends with Cristiano Ronaldo waving to fans from the car window as he is driven away.

