“Man is jogging around and seems uninterested”, “Not been in this game at all” – Manchester United fans blast 24-year-old star for ‘ghost sesh’ in 1-0 win over Southampton

Manchester United fans have slammed Marcus Rashford for his disappointing display against Southampton on Saturday (August 28) at the Saint Mary's Stadium.

The Englishman was once again deployed as a No. 9 this weekend thanks to his impressive performance against Liverpool on August 22. However, the forward failed to recreate his performance against the Reds, which left the club's supporters infuriated.

Rashford endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign during which he scored just five goals in 32 appearances in all competitions. The forward also lost his place to Anthony Elanga in the second half of the campaign.

The England international has been given the chance to rejuvenate his career by new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The forward came into the 2022-23 campaign on the back of an impressive pre-season, which gave United fans hope that he would return to his best.

After disappointing displays in the club's opening two games, Rashford burst into life against Liverpool at Old Trafford. He capped off an impressive performance by scoring in the second half.

However, Rashford was largely anonymous against Southampton. He struggled to make an impact in the final third and was criticized by Manchester United fans for his attitude and work rate.

Here are some of the reactions:

Manchester United claimed a 1-0 victory over the Saints. However, Marcus Rashford's lack of consistency will be an area of concern for Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman will need to resurrect the England international and help him reach his full potential.

Manchester United's display against Southampton highlighted their need for a top-quality forward

United boss Erik ten Hag will be pleased that his side was able to claim all three points away at Southampton while also keeping a clean sheet. However, the Red Devils' lack of ideas and threat whilst going forward will be a major source of concern for the Dutchman.

Rashford, Elanga, and Jadon Sancho were unable to have an impact on the game while Cristiano Ronaldo produced a disappointing display after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 68th minute.

The Red Devils have reinforced their midfield by signing Casemiro and Christian Eriksen and their defense by acquiring Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia. However, the club are yet to bolster their front line despite lacking strength in depth and quality in attack.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils could attempt to hijack Chelsea's move for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon striker scored 68 goals in 128 appearances during his time with Arsenal. Aubameyang also scored 11 goals in 17 La Liga games for Barcelona last season.

