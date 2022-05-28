“Man of the match performance I’m telling you all right now” – Fans convinced that Liverpool star will light up ‘dream’ Champions League final

Liverpool will be aiming to win their seventh European crown as they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the Stade de France.

The showpiece event is the Reds' 63rd game of the season and victory in Paris would cap off a wonderful campaign for the Reds, having already claimed the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side will play their third European Cup final in five years after they beat Tottenham 2-0 in 2019 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Ahead of the clash, Klopp announced his starting XI for the game, in which pre-game injury doubts Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara both feature.

One player who will make his inaugural Champions League final start is Luiz Diaz, following his incredibly impressive start to life at Anfield since his January move from Porto.

The 25-year-old tricky winger has made 20 appearances so far for the Reds, scoring six goals and notching up three assists.

Ahead of the clash against the Spanish champions, football fans took to Twitter to express their joy at the Colombian forward making the starting lineup, ahead of the likes of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino:

Fab @lfcfab_ Luis Diaz's dream finally comes true.



Why am i emotional already? 🥺🥺 Luis Diaz's dream finally comes true. Why am i emotional already? 🥺🥺

Siddharth @SiddharthBlanco Luis Diaz is starting a UCL final. Quite a journey. Luis Diaz is starting a UCL final. Quite a journey.

Jürgen @LFC_MMA Luis Diaz man of the match performance I'm telling you all right now Luis Diaz man of the match performance I'm telling you all right now

Lucho stan account @rebakgasi It’s Luis Diaz Day 🥺 It’s Luis Diaz Day 🥺

Davis Fulk @davis_fulk Liverpool 3-2 AET. Two goals from Benzema and Luis Diaz wins it Liverpool 3-2 AET. Two goals from Benzema and Luis Diaz wins it

Khristian Rainford @khristian4000 Imagine the story if Luis Diaz scored the winner. Imagine the story if Luis Diaz scored the winner.

Klopp determined to make up for Liverpool's 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid

The final is a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv, which Madrid won 3-1 thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

The infamous showpiece is remembered for two howlers from then-Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, as well as a Mohamed Salah injury inflicted by Sergio Ramos.

In a pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked about the events that happened in the Ukrainian capital that evening, the German boss stated (as quoted by The Liverpool Echo):

"We delivered that night and circumstances hit us.

"We couldn't react and arrived on three wheels. Key players came back from injured. Mo got injured. Our goalie had a concussion.

"Things happened. You have to learn to win."

Klopp was also asked what it would mean to beat the 13-time European champions, to which he replied:

"I've no idea how it will feel if we win. In the moment we're in the mood to prepare a real game and a proper fight.

"Real Madrid most decorated club in Champions League, manager can win four times, we cannot get this experience overnight.

"We're experienced too, 3rd final in five years. That's special"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nived Zenith