“Man of the match for today”, “Well done to him” – Fans salute 26-year-old Al-Nassr star after beating Damac despite Cristiano Ronaldo winning goal

Al-Nassr fans hailed backup goalkeeper Raghed Al-Najjar, with some naming him their Man of the Match despite Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliant winning free-kick against Damac. The Knights of Najd secured a 2-1 win at home on Saturday (October 21), returning to winning ways after their 2-2 draw against Abha prior to the international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net in the fourth minute but his goal was ruled off for offside. Damac had a brilliant chance to score just 11 minutes later but Assan Ceesay missed an open goal.

The away team were close to taking the lead again in the 33rd minute but Al-Najjar made a brilliant save from distance. Damac were rewarded for their dominance in the 47th minute via a Georges-Kevin N'Koudou goal.

Al-Nassr leveled the scores when Anderson Talisca scored a stellar free-kick in the 52nd minute. The Knights of Najd had another free-kick four minutes later with Cristiano Ronaldo behind the ball this time from 30 yards out.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner blasted the ball into the top-right corner, giving his side a 2-1 lead. Despite Damac threatening towards the end, Al-Najjar made a few comfortable saves to help the home team secure all three points.

Fans praised Al-Najjar for his performance in goal. The 26-year-old was given a rare start in front of goal due to Nawaf Alaqidi being injured. The former had an exceptional game, making five saves and 12 recoveries.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"He's prove that there's nothing to fear when the first choice goalkeeper ain't around. Well done to him"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Honestly MOM for today game , great saves ,he can start few games. But where is Nawab?"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. are still third in the Saudi Pro League standings with 20 points from nine games, six points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr vs Damac: Exploring the stats from Saudi Pro League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be the hero once again as his free-kick helped Al-Nassr secure a nervy 2-1 win against Damac. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Luis Castro's men dominated possession with 59% of the ball. They also completed 562 passes with an accuracy of 90%. In contrast, Damac had 41% of the ball and registered 389 passes with an accuracy of just 83%.

Despite boasting more possession, it was Damac who looked more threatening in front of goal. They had 16 shots in total, landing six on target but were unable to make the most of their chances. On the other hand, Al-Nassr had 12 shots, with two being on target.