“Man played every position”, “Absolute weapon” – Fans salute 25-year-old Argentina star despite Lionel Messi free-kick goal in 1-0 win over Ecuador

Fans online lauded Cristian Romero's performance in Lionel Messi-led Argentina's 1-0 win over Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday, September 7.

La Albiceleste began their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a dominant win over Ecuador at Estadio Mas Monumental. They had 71% possession in the game and had 13 attempts on goal. However, they needed a Lionel Messi free kick in the 78th minute to break the deadlock.

While fans online were already in awe of Messi, they heaped praise on Romero, who put in another excellent performance for Argentina.

The centre-back completed 66 of his 68 passes, won the most duels in the game (11), made the most recoveries (12) and most tackles (7). He even made seven passes into the final third and had an attempt on goal.

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to appreciate Romero's performance as one fan wrote:

"Man played every position"

Another fan tweeted:

"Absolute WEAPON"

Here are some more reactions to Romero's performance against Ecuador:

Romero, 25, has earned 23 caps for Argentina and has also contributed two goals. He played a key role as La Albiceleste went on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final on penalties.

The defender has also been excellent at the club level this season with Tottenham Hotspur, helping keep two clean sheets in four games so far.

AFA president wishes to see Lionel Messi play for Argentina at 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Inter Miami forward helped La Albiceleste win the FIFA World Cup trophy after 36 years in 2022. Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, including a brace in the final against France.

Many believe that the 2022 World Cup final was the 36-year-old's final appearance in the competition. But Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia has other thoughts, as he told MD (via Football Espana):

“I imagine he will be at the next World Cup, and I would like him to be. I see him there playing in the position he wants to play because he can really do it. It will depend on what he wants, but without a doubt I dream of him playing.”

Lionel Messi has won the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 La Finalissima, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. He has scored 104 goals and provided 56 assists in 176 games for them.