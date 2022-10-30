"Man is priceless" "Huge part of our spine" - Arsenal fans in awe of 'irreplaceable' star's masterclass in 5-0 Nottingham Forest thrashing

Arsenal fans were happy with midfielder Thomas Partey's performance during their team's 5-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest on October 30.

Partey got on the scoresheet in the 57th minute of the game, scoring his second goal of the season in 12 games. He scored the fourth goal of the game.

The Gunners managed to get a smashing 5-0 win at home. Gabriel Martinelli's first-half opener was followed by a second-half brace from Reiss Nelson.

Partey added his side's fourth before Martin Odegaard put the icing on the cake.

Arsenal fans were delighted with Partey's performance. The former Atletico Madrid man has been crucial for the north London-based outfit since joining the club in 2020.

Fans termed him as irreplaceable and added that he is a crucial part of the side. Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans after Thomas Partey's performance against Nottingham Forest:

Richard Allen @allen_gunners @Lacazest Huge part of our spine. Without him we would be struggling to dominate that midfield. Need to keep him fit until May 23 @Lacazest Huge part of our spine. Without him we would be struggling to dominate that midfield. Need to keep him fit until May 23

George Addo Jnr @addojunr Thomas Partey scores his 4th Premier league goal.



It's been a great afternoon



Thomas Partey scores his 4th Premier league goal.It's been a great afternoon 🇬🇭Thomas Partey scores his 4th Premier league goal.It's been a great afternoon https://t.co/5CzBefBCdp

Evan Cooper @Lacazest How important is Thomas Partey in this Arsenal squad?! 🤌🏻 How important is Thomas Partey in this Arsenal squad?! 🤌🏻

Reece @datguybav @Lacazest Can’t believe how long he has played without injury🤣 team is so much better with him in it @Lacazest Can’t believe how long he has played without injury🤣 team is so much better with him in it

The Gunners currently have 31 points from 12 games this season. They sit two points clear of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talked about strikers not scoring goals

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's strikers haven't scored in six games heading into their clash against Nottingham Forest. Mikel Arteta spoke about the issue ahead of the game as he told the media (via arsenal.com):

"We need goals and we need them from our front players, that’s for sure, to win the games and give us bigger margins. That run of lack of goals has to end for us to be in the position for us to win more matches."

He further added on getting the strikers back to scoring again:

"Training is very restricted but sometimes it is a lot of mental things that you can work on and discuss. With the experience that they have, it is not the first time that they have been five games without scoring a goal in their careers - it’s happened to every striker that I know of. You have to deal with it, it’s part of the job."

Needless to say that goalscoring issues were resolved massively as the Gunners enjoyed a goal fest against Forest. However, Jesus again failed to get on the scoresheet but did provide two excellent assists.

Arteta's side take on FC Zurich next in the Europa League on November 3.

