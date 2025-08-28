“Man this is sad bro”, “Bit dodgy that” - Fans react to Bruno Fernandes' handling of Bryan Mbeumo during pitch invasion after Manchester United loss

Fans gave mixed reactions to a video that showed Bruno Fernandes escorting teammate Bryan Mbeumo off the pitch following Manchester United’s shocking defeat to Grimsby Town in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils exited the competition after losing 12-11 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday, August 27.Mbeumo, who joined Manchester United from Brentford in July this year, experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during the dramatic contest. The Cameroonian came on from the bench to help his side get back into the game after they went two goals down in the first half. Harry Maguire scored Manchester United's second goal late on to force a penalty shootout.Because of the length of the penalty shootout, Mbeumo stepped up twice. He took the second for his team, which he converted, but failed to convert the 13th penalty, resulting in Manchester United’s elimination. It was absolute bedlam at Blundell Park after Mbeumo’s penalty miss as Grimsby fans invaded the pitch and headed to congratulate their players.During the chaos, Fernandes was spotted helping Mbeumo leave the pitch as rival fans taunted him. The gesture drew mixed reactions online, as some commended the Portuguese midfielder for his leadership, while others opined that Mbeumo was not to blame for United’s loss.An X user praised Fernandes:“Truly is a captain in every sense of the word. Ice water in his veins on 2 pks today after that bad miss. Gave everything to bring his team back.”Tweeterpurgatory @TweeterpurgLINK@samuelluckhurst Truly is a captain in every sense of the word. Ice water in his veins on 2 pks today after that bad miss. Gave everything to bring his team backAnother expressed sympathy for Mbeumo:“I’m not happy that he has to face this after bailing us out,” they wrote.Another hailed Fernandes, writing:“Captain material.”Another leapt to the defense of Fernandes.“Even in our darkest moments he is our light. You stupid fucking lot never forget that,” they wrote.“Imagine Bruno in a team that wasn’t cursed, with a fanbase that wasn’t full of shit. No need to imagine, he was at Sporting and only MESSI could go toe to toe with him in his final season,” another added.“Sign of a good captain there. Mbeumo should keep his head high; he is not to blame for that current mess,” a Spurs fan chimed in.“Don’t forget this is guy everyone “fan/influencer” on social media wants out of the club,” another claimed.A fan expressed his unhappiness at the incident, writing:“Man this is sad bro 😞 😭”“Bit dodgy that,” wrote another.Ruben Amorim urges Manchester United to ‘focus on the next game’ after Carabao Cup exitManchester United head coach Ruben Amorim stated that penalties don’t matter after his side were dumped out of the Carabao Cup. It was the first time United had lost a Carabao Cup match to a fourth-tier team in England.Speaking after the match, Amorim urged distraught fans to forget about the pain of the shocking exit and focus on the next game. He told MUTV:“In the end, the penalties don’t matter. After the game, the penalties if you win or you lose, the feeling [about the 90 minutes] should be the same. Let’s focus on the next game and then we have time to think about things. We have a lot of debts with our fans so let’s focus on the game. We have a job to do, a job to prepare and then we’ll stop and think things through.”Manchester United will play Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, August 30. They currently sit in 16th position on the league table.