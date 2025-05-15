"Man has saved us in so many games", "What an amazing signing" - Fans laud Barcelona star as they win 2024/25 LaLiga title

Barcelona fans were full of praise for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny after his display in their 2-0 win over city rivals Espanyol. La Blaugrana secured the 2024/25 LaLiga title following the win, successfully dethroning their rivals Real Madrid, who won it last season.

Former Poland international Szczesny was an emergency signing for the club in October after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen picked up a knee injury in September. The 35-year-old had retired earlier in the summer after featuring in Euro 2024 but came out of retirement to join Hansi Flick's side.

Flick chose to stick with Szczesny for the short trip to Espanyol despite the availability of Ter Stegen, who has returned to full fitness. The former Juventus man excelled between the sticks for his side, keeping his eighth clean sheet in 15 league appearances for Barcelona.

Szczesny's performance was not missed by the fans, and a number of them took to X to praise the veteran shot-stopper after his display. A fan admitted that the veteran has saved them many times this season, praising his signing.

"Man has saved us in so many games this season. A couple of errors but what an amazing signing Szczesny", they wrote.

Another fan hailed him as their GOAT for his performance, implying it could be his last.

"Szczesny been fucking insane this match lmfao. What a way to go out man. My GOAT", they wrote.

Another fan expressed their gratitude to the Pole for his impact this season.

"Came out of retirement to help Barcelona, we got so close to winning a treble. Thank you Szczesny ❤️", they posted.

A fan begged the goalkeeper not to retire after this season.

"For the love of all that is holy, don’t retire Szczesny. I will cry if you retire this season.", they pleaded.

Another fan asked that the goalkeeper signs for two more years.

"Szczesny's wife has to let us have him for two more yrs man", they wrote.

A fan praised Szczesny for his success since coming out of retirement.

"szczesny comes out of retirement to sweep spain. king", they posted.

Another fan pointed out that the goalkeeper has saved their life.

"Szczesny you’ve also saved my broke ass life", they wrote.

Wojciech Szczesny has helped Barcelona win the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, and LaLiga titles this season. The veteran shot-stopper had just one save to make against Espanyol, but it turned out to be a vital one. He got down smartly to prevent an effort from Javier Puado from nestling in the back of the net with the game goalless after 16 minutes.

Barcelona down Espanyol to claim 2024/25 LaLiga crown

Barcelona overcame Catalan rivals Espanyol to be crowned as champions of the 2024/25 LaLiga season. Hansi Flick's side claimed a 2-0 win away from home to secure the league title, successfully dethroning Real Madrid.

Needing a win to be crowned champions with two games to play, Flicks's side had to wait until after 53 minutes for their opener. Lamine Yamal received the ball from Dani Olmo before nonchalantly curling an effort into the top corner from outside the box.

Espanyol were reduced to ten men when Leandro Cabrera swung an arm into Yamal's stomach in the 80th minute. Yamal then turned provider, setting up Fermin Lopez to complete the scoring deep into stoppage time.

