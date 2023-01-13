“Man United has the chance to win the Premier League” – Ex-Manchester United star makes bold claim about this season

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has claimed that the Red Devils have the chance to go all the way and claim the Premier League title this season. Erik ten Hag's men have shown significant improvement in their recent games and the pundit believes they shouldn't be written off in the title race.

The Premier League title race has taken a rather unusual route this term, with Arsenal shocking everyone by climbing to the top spot and maintaining it for months. Manchester City follow in second position while Newcastle and Manchester United occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively, in the table.

Sporting King @sportingking365 If Manchester United wins Manchester City we'd be just a single point behind them. Would that mean we are back in the title race? 🤔 If Manchester United wins Manchester City we'd be just a single point behind them. Would that mean we are back in the title race? 🤔

In an exclusive interview with MyBettingSites, Paul Parker revealed that he still considers the Gunners the favorites to win the Premier League this season. He also explained why he isn't impressed by Manchester City despite their position in the table and why Manchester United should be considered among the favorites.

The Englishman said:

“I think Man United has the chance to win the Premier League already this season. I still consider Arsenal as the favorites but I’m not too impressed by Man City. They only have one goalscorer on their team and you need more."

“So, there is a chance for Man United this season but if they are not going to win it, I will definitely put them among the favorites for the title next season. Erik ten Hag has been able to stabilize the defence and the team looks very strong."

The Englishman went on to praise the Red Devils' setup in defense and midfield, adding that they only need to sign a new center-forward to claim the league next term. He said:

“The defence is among the best in the league and the midfield is very strong, so if Man United can get a new centre forward they could definitely win the Premier League."

Marcus Rashford stepping up for Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

Rashford is currently Manchester United's standout player.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United parted ways in November, Marcus Rashford has embraced the responsibility of scoring goals.

The Englishman has scored in each of his last six appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, with seven goals and three assists to his name. Overall, he's recorded a total of 15 goals and six assists in 25 games across all fronts.

Ten Hag's men will take on Manchester City in a highly anticipated Premier League clash at Old Trafford tomorrow (14 January).

