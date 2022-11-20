"Man Utd don't want Cristiano to be part of first team group" - Fabrizio Romano drops huge update about the future of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are currently discussing Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club. The Red Devils do not want the Portuguese to return for training after the World Cup.

Ronaldo stunned the world last week after his interview with Piers Morgan aired. The forward took shots at the club, the manager, and the owners, and claimed that they betrayed him.

Romano was on CaughtOffside today when he claimed that there was a significant update on the situation at the club. He reaffirmed that the club do not want the forward back and said:

"Manchester United are still discussing internally with their legal team to understand the best solution. Sources guarantee that Man Utd don't want Cristiano to be part of first team group at Carrington after the World Cup, the message is clear; the club will try to clarify the situation by next week."

He continued:

"Ronaldo has always been professional in training, he had no problems with Ten Hag until Man City and Tottenham games; the interview surprised both Ten Hag and some players because of the timing. The signs of trouble were there in the summer of course as he wanted to leave, we know… But there was no right proposal."

Cristiano Ronaldo on Manchester United's progress

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that he was stunned by Manchester United following his arrival at the club last year. He took shots at the management and owners and added that the club was stuck in the past.

He claimed there was no development at the club and told Piers Morgan:

"I don't know what's going on. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I have seen not evolution in the club. The progress was zero. For example, an interesting point is how a club like Manchester United sacked Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer), they bring in a sporting director Ralf Rangnick which is something nobody understands. This guy is not even a coach! A big club like Manchester United bringing in a sporting director surprised not only me but all the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo is in Qatar this week and is ready to represent Portugal at the FIFA World Cup.

