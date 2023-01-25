"Managers and every other f*** blaming failure on recruitment" - Paul Scholes sets off on scathing x-rated rant on Manchester United

Paul Scholes has hit out at Manchester United fans who are questioning the club's transfer activity after their loss to Arsenal. The Red Devils legend believes fans get excited at every signing without thinking if the player will improve the side.

Manchester United lost to Arsenal on Sunday 3-2 in a closely-contested affair. The loss put them fourth in the table - 11 points behind the Gunners despite playing an extra game.

Taking to Instagram, Scholes claimed fans only complain about such issues when there is a dip in form. He wrote (via Mirror):

"Here we go again, managers and every other f*** blaming failure on recruitment... I don't see these people complaining when they sign the players, I see nothing but excitement at new players coming through the door. Just because you like them as players already it doesn't mean you don't have to improve them as footballers and people. PS... just covering my a*** if @salfordcityfc don't have a successful season!! Laters!!"

Paul Scholes questioned Manchester United's transfer decision

Paul Scholes questioned Manchester United's transfer decisions earlier this season. He questioned the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, while also hinting that Casemiro was not the signing Erik ten Hag wanted.

The Red Devils legend wants the club to have a proper team in charge of recruitment and said:

"Jadon Sancho was a young player who United spent a lot of money on, who was unproven in the league. And why would a club like Real Madrid let Varane go? If you looked at him last season, he didn't look right. I didn't think it was a great transfer window. Nobody at the club is taking responsibility for it. This year, Casemiro was done over two days. I wonder if it was the manager's signing. A lot of money, a long contract. I think they need to put someone in charge of recruitment. Eventually, the manager will get blamed for it."

Manchester United are still active in all competitions this season and take on Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

